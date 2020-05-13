Graduating seniors at Foxboro High School are scheduled to pick up their caps and gowns on the Monday and Tuesday after Memorial Day, but if and how they might be utilized remains to be seen.
Plans for Foxboro’s June 7 commencement remained in limbo this week as local officials awaited details of the state’s four-step reopening guidelines expected to be released publicly next Monday.
Although the updated state guidelines being developed by an ad hoc task force will focus on restarting business and industry, school officials stressed that any plans -- either for graduation or other traditional year-end activities -- must conform to evolving safety protocols.
“We’ll have more information once we get that guidance from the governor,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said at Monday night’s school board meeting. “We understand that people are frustrated.”
Meanwhile, a variety of options continue to be discussed by school officials obligated to preserve public safety while still attempting to recognize a milestone in the lives of local families.
Decisions on some commencement-related activities have been made. School committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger confirmed the traditional auto procession around the Common rotary, which marks the final day of classes for seniors, will not be held next Friday.
With that in mind, Belanger said the high school administration is working with class advisors and Foxboro police to identify and schedule a similar event when circumstances and public safety allow.
Also cancelled are class outings to Six Flags New England and a Boston Harbor cruise.
But plans are underway to host the high school Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 2, and Class Night on Thursday, June 4, live in a virtual environment, preserving a measure of anticipation when announcing award recipients -- though some speeches and other remarks may be pre-recorded.
Federal guidelines call for two straight weeks of declining numbers before states can begin relaxing some restrictions on public assembly and social distancing.