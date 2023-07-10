A man arrested in April on weapons and fentanyl trafficking charges following a car chase in a stolen SUV has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on over a dozen counts.
Jose L. Bautista, 30, of East Providence, was indicted last month but no date for arraignment in Dedham Superior Court was listed in court records.
Bautista was arrested April 2 and has been held without bail since being deemed a dangerous person in Wrentham District Court. He pleaded innocent to the charges against him.
Bautista allegedly fled police in a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV and hit parked cars before stopping and running into woods off Route 140 near Interstate 95.
Earlier, state police were conducting surveillance at the Lodge at Foxborough off Foxborough Boulevard and saw Bautista come out of the apartment complex and get into the SUV, according to authorities.
The surveillance was related to an investigation into thefts from auto dealerships across the Northeast, according to a police report.
Police say they seized a large capacity magazine containing 29 rounds of 10 mm ammunition from a satchel in the car and a large amount of suspected fentanyl in plastic bags Bautista allegedly abandoned.
Police say they also recovered two switches they say can turn a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic weapon so it can fire rounds like a machine gun.
Bautista faces a 16-count indictment including charges of possession of a machine gun, trafficking in more than 100 grams of fentanyl, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, being a felon in possession of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
At the time of his arrest, Bautista was on probation with a seven-year suspended prison sentence in Rhode Island on drug peddling charges, according to a prosecutor.
The indictment transfers the case from Wrentham District Court to Dedham Superior Court where Bautista faces harsher penalties, if convicted.