NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Lots of local buddies gather in front of a television each fall, watching their beloved New England Patriots.
But one group of five friends from North Attleboro who spent Sundays worshiping their favorites from Foxboro were a little different.
They were all women.
They were all over 80.
And they were all, as they say, “attached” to Tom Brady, the Patriots’ megastar quarterback.
“Adorable,” said 94-year-old Betty Pensavalle. “Gorgeous.”
“Really handsome,” Elaine St. Martin said.
Family members got a laugh out of the five women shouting at the television. They called them the “Over 80 for Brady” club, and one of their grandsons had “Over 80 for Brady” shirts made, which they donned faithfully each game.
One of Pensavalle’s grandsons, Max Gross, was so taken by the women’s fun and camaraderie that he thought it was a great idea for a movie. As an agent in Hollywood, he had the connections to make it happen.
Gross pitched it to various studios, including Brady’s film company, 199 Productions (Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft).
Finally, they got official word that “80 for Brady,” a Hollywood movie based on older female friends’ fondness for football and Brady, was greenlighted. A video message from Brady to Pensavalle — on Easter Sunday 2020 as her family was trying to enjoy a meal while social distancing — confirmed the deal.
“I wanna make a movie based on your Over 80 for Brady crew,” Brady’s recorded message said.
“Oh my God, Max! How did you do that?” Pensavalle said in disbelief as she looked at the video her grandson sent her. “Is that really him, or an imitation?”
The movie, produced by Paramount Pictures along with 199 Productions, premieres in theaters Feb. 3 with a big-name cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski have cameos.
The movie is only “inspired by” the local “Over 80” club, the women say.
True, the characters gather in a living room and cheer vociferously for their Patriots, especially for Brady. But that’s about the only resemblance to the local women.
The movie seeks to tell the story of older women and their friendships. The characters decide they want to do more than watch a game, so they set off on a grand final adventure: attending the Super Bowl, featuring, of course, Tom Brady and the Patriots.
It’s a comedy, so there are a lot of age jokes. And it features young men and older women, so there are spicy jokes, including a locker room scene in which the four characters are surrounded by sculpted athletes.
It’s not that way in the “Over 80” North Attleboro living rooms. While they may do some screaming, the women do not curse.
Hors d’ouevres are served, and maybe drinks, but not until the second half.
“About 3, we’ll pour a glass of wine or make a bloody Mary,” Pensavalle said.
The gatherings are only on afternoons, not for night games.
“Too late,” Pensavalle said.
The focus is on football, which all the women love. Pensavalle has been a fan for decades, and North Attleboro High School followers will remember her late husband, Connie Pensavalle, as a former coach of the Red Rocketeers who played for and later coached the Providence Steamrollers, a minor league team.
St. Martin became friends with former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores, a neighbor during his time with the team. He took the women to a few practices in Foxboro.
“There’s nothing better than watching a good football game,” Pensavalle said.
The group of five women has dwindled to two in recent years. One, Claire Boardman, died last year, and two are in assisted living facilities and unable to attend.
But it’s been an exciting time for Pensavalle and St. Martin. They were interviewed by Jane Pauley for “CBS Sunday Morning,” which aired this week.
And they recently attended a private premiere at Gillette Stadium. Unfortunately, Brady is heading into the playoffs and could not attend.
The women are disappointed Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three seasons ago, but they are still loyal. Whenever possible, they set up two TVs, one for each team’s game.
“It’s tough watching two games but we want to see how he’s doing,” Pensavalle said. “The Patriots, though, they’re still our team.”
After watching “80 for Brady,” the women give the film two thumbs up.
“It’s happy and it’s funny and everyone needs that now,” Pensavalle said.