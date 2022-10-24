In her second swing through the area this campaign season, Maura Healey got a look inside the new regional dispatch center off Route 1 Monday as the state-of-the-art facility geared up to handle a nationally-televised Patriots game at nearby Gillette Stadium.
Healey, the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee for governor, said she was impressed by the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch and communications for the towns of Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton and Easton as well as Bristol County Fire Control.
“It’s exactly the kind of facility that we need to support, given the public safety challenges we face,” Healey said.
The afternoon visit was part of the attorney general’s first swing through the area since she went to South Attleboro’s closed MBTA station in August during the primary campaign. After touring the center, Healey headed to a rainy Foxboro Common for a campaign stop and was then off to Taunton to tour several businesses.
The dispatch center opened in April 2021 and sits on a high point in the Gilbert Hill State Forest, south of the stadium. The project — funded entirely through a state 911 grant — overhauled the massive Cold War-era AT&T communications hub that had been vacant for years.
Robert Verdone, executive director of the facility, conducted the tour for Healey along with state Sens. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Walter Timilty, D-Milton, as well as state Reps. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and Ted Philips, D-Sharon. Police, fire and town government officials from all four towns were also on hand.
“During Gillette operations we handle all the operations outside of the stadium,” Verdone told the group as they walked through the cavernous facility lined with large video screens -- some displaying color-coded area maps, others with live images of traffic.
Healey chatted with dispatcher Erin Coombs, who told her that on game days like Monday, “We get a lot of pocket dials from people in parking lots" and "a lot of calls about traffic issues."
Bill Keegan, Foxboro's town manager, said the regional dispatch approach has saved a lot of money.
“We went from $1 million to run dispatch to $300,000,” he said, adding that the results have attracted attention. “Other communities are coming to us.”
Healey pledged her support for regional efforts. “Today’s public safety challenges are more complex than ever,” she said.
Healey also reaffirmed that her recent debate with Republican candidate Geoff Diehl was indeed the last one, despite Diehl’s call for a third formal debate.
“It was billed as the last debate and accepted as the last debate,” she said.