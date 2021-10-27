The town's Halloween parade and activities are taking place Saturday, Oct. 30.
Youngsters are asked to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Igo School parking lot on South Street to allow judges to view costumes by age group before parading to trick or treat at local businesses that have orange balloons. Costume winners will then be selected at the town common.
Church of Emmanuel’s trunk-or-treat event will be held after the parade at 4 p.m., and then the first annual Pumpkin Float will take place at Frog Pond at the Booth Recreation Complex from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be floating pumpkins, luminaries, fun family activities,
Jerry's Food Truck, S'mores kits sold by Troop 32 for $5 each (cash only), and music.