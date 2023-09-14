Stung by recent criticism over a lack of transparency, select board Chairman Mark Elfman is standing by the appointment of Paige Duncan — the town’s director of land use and economic development — first as acting assistant town manager and, subsequently, as acting town manager.
But the optics surrounding Duncan’s initial appointment? Apparently not so much.
Elfman issued a mea culpa of sorts Tuesday night in the form of a prepared statement that acknowledged townspeople deserved a clearer accounting of circumstances leading up to Duncan’s appointment — a move made necessary by the sudden absence of newly-hired Town Manager John Coderre.
At the same time, he insisted that board members acted in the best interests of the town while striving to balance employee privacy rights against the public’s right to know.
Elfman this week said board members had been informed on June 14 that Coderre intended to resign his position, adding that Coderre was on leave at the time.
Although Coderre’s last day in office was June 22, he remained on the town payroll exhausting accrued vacation time until Aug. 7, after which Duncan was elevated from interim assistant to interim town manager.
Her 180-day appointment in that capacity is slated to expire Feb. 12, 2024, or before if a permanent replacement is hired.
“It was critical for the town to appoint someone to an acting leadership role in order to ensure continuity for the town’s operations,” Elfman said Tuesday night. “The town needed a leader who understands the needs of the town’s residents and employees.”
But the unanimous vote, taken without discussion or comment during a June 28 meeting that lasted just minutes, made no reference to the anticipated scope of Duncan’s interim duties, how long they would last or why the provisional appointment was necessary in the first place.
In fact, immediately after naming Duncan interim assistant town manager, board members moved to close the June 28 public meeting only to reconvene in executive session.
Partly because the board had been meeting on a reduced summer schedule, as well as the sensitive nature of such a high-profile personnel matter, it was months before these, and other, details of Coderre’s separation and Duncan’s appointment, began trickling out.
“I regret that there was not more discussion surrounding her nomination for that acting role,” Elfman said. “As chairman, I apologize for the lack of further discussion of this matter, but please be assured that my actions were driven by genuine concern for the well-being of the town.”
Elfman’s remarks Tuesday night served as a belated response to Deborah Stewart of Neponset Heights Avenue, who confronted board members on Aug. 22 over the interim appointments and suggested that Duncan already had an inside track for the permanent post.
“I think it was a done deal,” Stewart charged at the time, adding that Duncan’s appointment stemmed from a desire to hire a female town manager.
Earlier that same evening, Duncan had signaled her intention to seek the town manager’s job on a permanent basis.
While asserting that Duncan was well qualified for the task at hand, citing her education and background in municipal government, Elfman this week promised an “open, fair and competitive” search for Coderre’s permanent replacement.
Although a specific timeline for that process has yet to be determined, it appears any final decision would likely be made later this year or in early 2024, depending on how board members opt to proceed.
In a related discussion, board members Tuesday night voted unanimously to accept an offer from the Plymouth-based consulting firm which coordinated the job search that led to Coderre’s hiring.
Given Coderre’s brief and unsuccessful tenure in Foxboro, Elfman said that Bernard Lynch, founder and managing partner of Community Paradigm Associates, had reached out with an offer to facilitate the search for his replacement at no cost to the town.
Initially, board member Dennis Keefe resisted such a move, arguing that reference checks made during Coderre’s job search were “really deficient in not being able to tease out some of the issues that should have been brought to our attention.”
Keefe also suggested that Lynch is so well connected in municipal circles that he is likely to already have relationships with many, if not most, of any prospective candidates, raising the possibility of bias.
“That can be good or it can be bad,” Keefe said, adding: “How do we know if the objectivity is there?”
Ultimately, Keefe relented and joined his colleagues in supporting Lynch’s offer.
Board members on Tuesday also participated in a public debriefing that raised questions about Coderre’s job search — a discussion based on feedback from board members, town department heads and a citizen screening committee empaneled to review all applicants.
Although it was generally agreed the search had been well-planned and structured, respondents criticized the lack of involvement by high-level staff or department managers, the likelihood of candidate bias and — as Keefe had noted previously — a superficial approach to reference checks.
Mary Beth Bernard, the town’s former assistant town manger who is currently serving as a part-time human resources consultant, suggested board members reconsider the composition of the screening committee, fine-tune the candidate profile to improve chances of finding a good fit and participate in worksite visits to better gauge what co-workers say about prospective candidates.
“There is quite a bit of fallout (from the recent unsuccessful search),” Bernard said, “and that’s why I think if you just repeat the whole process exactly like it was you’re going to have the same result.”