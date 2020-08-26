Brookline Select Board member Heather Hamilton has officially qualified as an independent for one of the two county commissioner seats up for election Nov. 3. The three commissioners are elected to staggered four-year terms, and only one is running for re-election. They currently control a $31.7 million budget drawn partially from local property assessments with the rest coming from state funds.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton said she plans to return as much of this money as possible directly to the county’s 28 cities and towns to relieve distressed municipal budgets.
A two-term selectwoman with extensive experience in public administration, Hamilton is also passionate about bringing transparency and sustainability to county government. Hamilton, after observing that commissioner meetings are only accessible via unrecorded conference calls that are not posted online, thinks Norfolk county residents deserve better.
“As the first woman to run for this office in 16 years, I believe it is critical that an experienced, conscientious public servant committed to transparency fill one of the two seats up for election in November,” Hamilton said.
A county resident for over a dozen years, Hamilton began her career in public service ensuring the state Department of Transportation complied with accessibility standards before transitioning to lead the largest fleet of publicly-owned vehicles in New England. In this leadership role, Hamilton increased the fleet’s percentage of alternative fuel vehicles by almost 50%.
Other candidates running for seats are Democrats Dennis J. Guilfoyle, Charles B. Ryan, Joseph P. Shea and Richard R. Staiti.