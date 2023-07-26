Officials are advising that fans attending Beyoncé's concert at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, get there early, especially since it will take place on a weekday.
The global superstar is returning to the venue for the first time since 2018. The record-breaking, 32-time Grammy winner will perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution for the fourth time in her career as part of her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in over six years.
The show will start at 8 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m. There is no opening act, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.
In addition, it is a regular workday, so concert-goers will be hitting the highways along with commuters.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use Interstates 95 and 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. For ticketholders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50. In order to purchase a prepaid parking pass, ticketholders must use the same email address that their event tickets are associated with. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.
Special event train service tickets from Boston for the show are sold out. Regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday commuter rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the show via the special event train without a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday commuter rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.