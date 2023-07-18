Traffic on area highways is expected to be heavy this weekend as country superstar Luke Combs plays at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and rocker Bret Michaels and rapper Post Malone perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.
Combs is making his debut at Gillette Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday night, Brett Michaels, former front man for Poison, hits the stage at Xfinity, followed by Malone on Saturday night.
Combs is the County Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year and will be appearing with opening acts The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan and David Lee Murphy Friday night, and Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb on Saturday night.
The stadium shows will start at 5:45 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1:45 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m.
Stadium officials and police are urging concertgoers to allow plenty of time for travel, especially on Friday night when concert traffic will be on the road the same time as commuters.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show and concertgoers are urged to stay on interstates 95 and 495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 to get to the stadium.
Fans that use local roads will be delayed due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps.
Stadium lots will open for parking at 1:45 p.m. General parking is available for all ticket holders on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket.
A parking pass is not required for general parking. Fans who have obtained prepaid parking passes can park on the stadium side of Route 1.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis will have a special event train to the show from stations in Boston and Providence on Saturday night.
Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train.
Trains will depart Foxboro 30 minutes after the concert ends.
For more information, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium
At Xfinity, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship will be opening for Michaels at 7 p.m. Friday. Malone hits the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are still available for all the shows.