Foxboro resident Maureen Ryan was listening to the podcast "Art Fraud" when she heard the seminal History of Art written by H.W. Jensen and published in 1962 not only did not contain the work of any woman artist, but not even the name of one.
The book is still considered the text against all other art history books as far as she can tell, and women were not included in Jenson’s History of Art until 1987, 25 years after it was first published.
That information, coupled with the dearth of art shows during the pandemic started her thinking.
She also knew that March is Women’s History Month.
That's what led the retired attorney to bring together some regional contemporary women artists to create the "Herstory" exhibit in the Boyden Library community room throughout the month of March celebrating Women's History Month.
"I thought contemporary women artists should have a voice through their art to show Herstory," Ryan said.
The exhibit by the women artists contains works in a variety of mediums: hand paintings on silk panels, papier-mâché masks of famous women, originally designed pottery, and oil paintings.
Artists include Joan Ryan (East Boston), Amy Johnquest (Holyoke), Cindy Whipple Crimmin (Acton, Susan Woods (Holyoke), Robin Gencarelle (Easthampton), Peg Considine (Westfield), Kris Toper (Holyoke), Amy Clark (Wells, ME) and Jo-Ellen Wood (Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Hanover).
The library's adult services coordinator Kathy Harney and the library's board of trustees approved the project.
"I initially recruited relatives who are artists (Joan Ryan is my sister and Robin Gencarelle my grandniece and Amy Clark is married to my nephew) because I knew they would not say no. Then I recruited my friends Peg Considine and Amy Johnquest, friends Kris Villeneuve-Toper and Susan Woods. Cindy Whipple Crimmin and Jo-Ellen Wood were recommended by her friends," Ryan said.
Ryan told of her own experiences growing up and how it played a role in ensuring women have a voice.
She said in the mid 1970’s she talked the talk but never walked the walk.
All that changed when she went to a class in law school.
"There were no seats left when I arrived and the professor said 'well, you are cute, I doubt that any of these guys would object to you sitting on their laps.' I was the only woman in that room," Ryan said.
Amid the laughter, she said she walked out, right to the dean, and changed classes.
"I became active in the newly-formed student council and the developing law school newspaper, Lex Brevis. I wrote a column entitled Noises from the Barnyard signed by Portia. Each column focused on the treatment of women, not only in the school but in the larger community," she said.
After graduation, she represented women and children in Care and Protection petitions, represented women in a program who needed pro-bono representation, and mentored and encouraged women who were new to the profession.
She was active in local and national politics supporting candidates who supported women’s rights and the ERA.
She also practiced in the probate and family courts of western Massachusetts and handled commercial and real estate transactions and was appointed the first woman city solicitor for the City of Northampton by Mayor David B. Musante in 1980.
She retired a few years ago to pursue other interests.
She thinks it is important that the community, especially young, aspiring women artists see on a local level, the creative force behind women and the solidarity with which they can join in a project to celebrate Women’s History Month through art.
"These women artists in this exhibit speak through pastels, oils, silks, found objects, pottery, the beauty of the natural world, the beauty of color, the beauty in the portraits of regular people, and the amazing lives of women through masks," Ryan said.