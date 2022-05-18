Members of the high school Interact Club, a self-governing unit sponsored by Foxboro Rotary, are building on the efforts of their adult mentors in promoting peace throughout the community.
As a symbol of those efforts, club members this week received permission to erect a “peace pole” at the Foxboro High campus, most likely on the grassy area adjacent to the main entrance and just outside the school library.
The proposal on Tuesday night received the blessing of school committee members, who pointed out the non-sectarian program would not run afoul of existing facilities-use policies.
“The documentation that was provided was thorough,” committee member Michelle Raymond said of a presentation made by club members two weeks ago. “I think it answered any question that I might have had.”
According to junior Ashley Conlon, president of the Interact Club, installation of a peace pole with the message “May peace prevail on earth” in multiple languages, would celebrate language and cultural diversity while making the school a more welcoming place.
Accompanied by fellow club members Emma Lacy, Alex Penders and Jackson Palmer, Conlon two weeks ago had spearheaded a presentation for school officials that traced the background of the peace pole movement and outlined the rationale for embracing it locally.
Reading from text prepared by Interact Club secretary Jaime Kenzel, Lacy said that Foxboro High School encompasses “a network of different cultures” ranging from Bangladesh to Peru, all co-existing and learning together.
While this has made the high school a peaceful and welcoming community for students of all backgrounds, Lacy said that more can be done to improve and promote peace in local schools, especially for those not experiencing peace in the broader community.
Results of a student survey conducted by club members indicated that Foxboro High students come from households in which Arabic, Mandarin, Spanish, Hindi, Polish, Telugu, Vietnamese and Portuguese are spoken.
“Since there are so many other languages at Foxboro High School, our goal is to represent these cultures on our pole,” said Penders, who was standing in for club treasurer Grace Preston.
Over the past year, Foxboro Rotary has sponsored a variety of peace-themed initiatives to serve as a much-needed antidote to growing unrest and polarization which has affected civic engagement at all levels.
These have included a community-wide “Peace Day” observance on the town Common last September, installation of peace poles at town hall and the Foxboro YMCA and, more recently, the sale of yard signs bearing the slogan, “May Peace Prevail,” with proceeds going towards Ukrainian relief efforts.
The effort takes on added significance on the heels of a contentious town election cycle which featured a divisive race for two school board seats that was seen as a referendum on the school department’s masking and vaccine policies.
Thanking board members for their consideration, Conlon said the club would develop a more detailed plan for the specific messaging on the pole, as well as when and how it will be installed.