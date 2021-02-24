While health agencies mount an all-out push to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, a group of Foxboro High School students continues to remind their peers not to let their guards down just yet.
Even as post-holiday infection rates continue to decline, members of the “Be the Change Club” at FHS told school committee members on Tuesday that relaxing common-sense precautions can have dangerous consequences for themselves and also for others.
“At the very beginning of pandemic fear was high and cases were low, and now fear is low and cases are high,” club member Neha Jammula said. “At this point, we’re not on lockdown, we can go to restaurants and everything is starting to feel more normal.”
Which is even more reason for continued vigilance, she added.
High school Principal Diana Myers-Pachla said the club, which consists of 60-70 students, was formed last year as an offshoot of the high school’s Challenge Day event, which encourages students to make a difference in the lives of others.
“They don’t just talk the talk, but walk the walk as well,” she said. “It’s really a welcoming group for all students.”
More recently, club members created a Valentine’s Day-themed “hallway of roses” presentation thanking staff and teachers for their efforts, Myers-Pachla said.
Jammula said the club was started last year to address a variety of social issues including bullying and racial insensitivity, but this year had focused almost exclusively on COVID-related matters. This included a brief video featuring personal anecdotes and anxieties shared by teachers to help reinforce the need to observe pandemic-related precautions.
“You’re not just living in your own world,” Jammula said of the video’s central message. “Everything you do affects the people around you.”
Also participating in Tuesday’s virtual meeting, club advisers Kelly Arcacha and Wendy Fay commended students for their efforts.
“We’re super proud of the whole Be the Change crew,” Arcacha said, specifically acknowledging the empathy demonstrated by club members, not only for their peers, but faculty and staff as well.
“In my opinion the powerful strength of a thriving high school comes from within,” school board Chairman Richard Pearson concluded. “I can’t thank you enough for stepping up to be the change in our school.”