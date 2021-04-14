Flashing their improvisational skills after months of COVID-related disruptions, members the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble are once again angling for success on a national stage.
Long considered the school music program’s preeminent performing unit, the jazz ensemble has been named one of 15 finalists in the 2021 Essentially Ellington Music Competition & Festival, to be held virtually on June 4-5.
It marks the 19th time in the festival’s 26-year history that Foxboro has been selected to Ellington’s final 15, with Newton North this year’s only other finalist from Massachusetts. Foxboro won the competition in 1997 and has been honored as one of the top bands on nine other occasions.
According to music Director Cami Tedoldi, the recent Ellington selection validates months of hard work and a commitment to jazz education displayed by Foxboro’s student musicians.
“Being accepted into the festival is a remarkable accomplishment during a normal year,” Tedoldi observed this week. “When we look at the challenges our music students have faced, their acceptance into the festival is just that much more special.”
Aaron Bush, who succeeded Stephan Massey as director of the jazz ensemble, said the band’s rehearsal times were reduced by 75 percent this year due to scheduling adjustments at the high school, adding that any “full” rehearsals were held outdoors, weather permitting, with 10-foot spacing between musicians.
“Regardless of the challenges presented, the students showed true character and achieved excellence,” Bush stated. “As a director and teacher, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Likewise elated by the news, student musicians at the high school echoed Bush’s sentiments.
“This achievement means the world to me, especially with this year being so different,” said senior trumpet player Angela Quartarone, who has performed with the jazz ensemble all four years at Foxboro High. “Not being able to rehearse as a full group took discipline and dedication [but] we did not get discouraged. We rose above and became one of the 15 best jazz bands across the country.”
Senior trombonist Dominic St. Pierre said the unorthodox recording process, undertaken with students performing in front of their home computers, was especially challenging.
“This required numerous sectionals and large amounts of communication between sections, all while not rehearsing in-person as a full band for nearly two months,” St. Pierre recalled. “Needless to say, it took a lot of time, but it was worth it.”
Junior Sophia Davis, who plays tenor sax, credited both the music faculty and upperclassmen for enabling musicians to weather these, and other, disruptions.
“Leadership and encouragement are the root of our music culture at Foxboro High School,” Davis said, “and they have been especially important to me during the pandemic.”
Trombonist Sean Kelly, also a junior, suggested the COVID-19 pandemic may actually have enhanced musical expression, and almost certainly cemented lasting relationships among band members.
“The music program at Foxboro is more than just a place to play music,” Kelly said. “I have developed so many wonderful friendships and experienced such high quality. We are a family!”
And judging from the outcome, those new-found family ties have resulted in some beautiful music.
“Hearing the recording of our submission for the first time gave me the same sense of happiness I get from performing live,” said sophomore sax player Emma Lacy.
Besides winning the Ellington competition outright in 1997, Foxboro received second-place honors in 1998 and 2004; placed third in 2007, 2010 and 2019; and won honorable mention recognition in 1999, 2000 and 2001.
No winners were announced at last year’s competition, which also was held under pandemic protocols, though honors were extended to individual soloists and sections.
But while winning never gets old, Tedoldi said that just being named one of the final 15 is a remarkable accomplishment.
“I am so excited to watch their virtual performance at the festival in June,” she said.
Following the Ellington competition, the jazz ensemble is scheduled to perform on the Common bandstand on Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m., marking the start of this year’s summer concert series sponsored by Foxboro Jaycees.