Teddy Jouret started making stop-motion animation at age 11, and at age 12 he started making 3D animation.
Jouret, who moved to Foxboro in 2016, is now 15 and will be a sophomore at Foxboro High School this fall.
To create his animation, he uses Blender, a program he discovered when he was 11.
“I saw a video on YouTube about it but at the time it was too hard for me to use,” said Jouret, who also uses Adobe Premiere Pro to edit his animation, add sound and apply filters.
When creating his art, he tries to think of what would he would watch for laughs, then comes up with a script.
The storyline of one of his efforts is, a snowman wakes up and goes to the Krusty Krab, but Mr. Krabs thinks he is trying to steal his secret formula.
“The passion that drives me making my animations is just to make funny videos for the people that would enjoy them,” Jouret said.
For the past two years, he showcased his animation at the Foxboro Family Variety Show, a fundraiser for ConfiKids and The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
“I heard about the FFV from middle school and decided to join it so I could show my work off,” Jouret said.
“When Teddy came to our auditions at our first show in 2018, I was very impressed by his talent and abilities,” said Rachel Calabrese, Founder and Executive Director of ConfiKids. “We were excited to showcase his animation in our show and it was certainly different — we were looking for variety. We were so thrilled he came back last year to show us how much he had grown in his skill.”
Jouret recently worked as an assistant teacher for Game Designing Classes for Tinker and Create, which teaches cutting-edge science and technology courses to children and adults.
“It was pretty fun to work for Tinker and Create. I had to help get kids back on task and tried to answer their questions as well as I could,” Jouret said.
According to Doug Tepe, an instructor at Tinker and Create, Jouret assisted his Digital Game Design class at the Attleboro Public Schools as part of their summer STEAM camp from July 15-18. The students were 10 to 13 years old.
Jouret helped demonstrate design techniques and encourage students to follow his instruction.
“He was super helpful and the students respected and appreciated his help,” Tepe said.
Etay Armon, co-founder, and director saw Teddy’s animations and was very impressed with the number of details both in the storyline and in the animation work.
“Teddy is creative and can tell great captivating stories with his animations,” said Armon, adding he hopes Jouret will run courses in the future.
Recently, Jouret created an animation of Foxboro Common for Foxboro Youth Productions new show, “What’s Up,” produced at Foxboro Cable Access. Jouret has been learning how to operate the camera and edit TV shows and said the experience has been beneficial to his passion.
“It’s helped me realize what some better angles/shots would be in my animations, and how to kind of make my videos seem more professional,” he said.
“Storytelling with animation requires many skill sets and is very time-consuming,” said Michael Webber, executive director at Foxboro Cable Access. “I’m impressed and thrilled to see Teddy share his talents with his local community. I look forward to seeing where Teddy’s future projects take him.”
Jouret’s mother, Jennifer Buteau, said her son has always been very creative and artistic, and taught himself how to create animation.
“I am so impressed by what he does,” she said. “It’s especially fun to see and hear the audience reaction when he shows his animations to the public.”
Jouret hopes to do something related to science in the future.
“My goal for my animations is to just get to be able to show them to a wider group of people,” he said.
Jouret plans to make a new animated short video and submit it to film festivals along with airing it on Foxboro Cable Access.
To learn more about his work visit sites.google.com/view/teddyjart/home.