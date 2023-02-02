A large five-foot-by-seven-foot photograph is now being displayed on a previously blank wall in the lobby at town hall, thanks to the efforts of the historical commission.
The winter scene picture shows students at recess after a snowfall.
It was reproduced in its original sepia tones, blown up and mounted on foamboard. It is visible as soon as you enter the building.
The original town house, which was on the same site as the current town hall, had a high school wing added to it in 1873.
Tragically, the entire building burned in 1900, with three firefighters losing their lives when the bell in the tower came crashing down.
This fire occurred in the same week that the Union Straw Works, the town’s largest employer, was destroyed in a huge blaze, resulting in one of the darkest periods in the town’s history.
The photograph was produced and donated to the town by the Foxborough Historical Commission.
Emelie Bonin conceived the idea, while Deb Wendell worked with Staples to produce the final enlarged photograph.
The historical commission gave a special thanks to Facilities Manager Tony Moussalli, and the two members of the facilities team, Juan Nova and Mike Gerraughty, who hung the photo at town hall.