The replacement of Town Square Markers, located in the neighborhoods of the 29 service members who made the Supreme Sacrifice when our nation called from World War I through subsequent conflicts, is well underway. (Those who made the sacrifice in earlier conflicts are on tablets in Memorial Hall.) So worn over time and high in maintenance, replacement of the exterior markers was approved by the Select Board and the Historical Commission is leading the effort.
This is a citizen effort, funded by donations, and early results nearly cover the ordering of mounting brackets which will be available to install during the first break in weather. As additional donations toward the $5,000 goal are received, the new Town Square markers will be ordered in groups for a constant flow of mounting.
The fund is the FHC Veterans Markers. Donations should be mailed to the Foxborough Historical Commission, 40 South St. Foxboro 02035. Donations can also be made in person during Town Hall hours or deposited in the mail drop by the front door at all hours.
This effort helps renew our pledge: We will never forget.
