A day after a former student killed three students and three adults at a Nashville, Tenn. school, police and some frightened parents responded Tuesday morning to high schools in Mansfield, Foxboro and Franklin for hoax calls about an active shooter.
Police in all three towns responded about 8:45 a.m. and checked all the schools in their communities and determined the calls were hoaxes.
In Mansfield, a caller reported an active shooter at the high school before hanging up on a dispatcher.
In Foxboro, a caller referred to active shooter in a bathroom at the high school.
“In the abundance of caution, due to a recent hoax call regarding a threat to Foxborough High School, the high school has been placed on lockdown,” Foxboro police said in a statement.
“A sweep has been done at the school, and is being conducted at all the other schools in Foxborough. Everybody is safe,” police said, “and the call appears to be a hoax call.”
Several upset parents showed up at Foxboro High School, where police had blocked the entrances. Officers told them the call was a hoax and there was no shooter in the school.
Even though the caller referred to the high schools in the two towns, police checked all the public and private schools in those communities.
Taunton also received a call, according to a spokesman for the state police.
Information about the hoax calls was being reported to the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center, which has a specialized unit that collects a variety of intelligence and information on all threat information, security updates and suspicious incidents.
The Fusion Center is a central point for information on suspicious incidents that may initially appear isolated but may actually be part of a larger criminal enterprise.
"The Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center is assisting in the investigation into the source of the calls," David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police, said.
On Monday morning, a 28-year-old former student shot and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school in Nashville, before being shot dead by police.
On the day of the shooting, the Rhode Island State Fusion center received several reports Monday morning from municipal police departments regarding hoax phone calls alleging that a school shooting had occurred, according to Rhode Island State Police.
“This kind of hoax is called "swatting" and is meant to generate a large-scale police response, but the Fusion Center identified this as a hoax very quickly,” Lt. Col. Robert Creamer said in a statement.
“Swatting hoaxes frequently originate from outside of the local area, but we take every threat seriously and want to assure the public that our schools are secure,” he said.
The calls came from the same phone number and the same person and delivered a similar message and at least 14 different municipalities were contacted. Police deemed all the schools safe.