The Hockomock YMCA is closing all of its branches on Monday, with the only exception being day care for families currently enrolled in certain branch programs and who have no other option.
President of the Hockomock Area Y President Ed Hurley announced the closings in a newsletter to members. The Hockomock Area Y has branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin and Mansfield.
Hurley said the closings were the result of "the rapidly evolving health crisis" including the recommendations by health officials for "increased social distancing."
The branches will be closed for regular programs and use until further notice, he said.
Day care will be continued for those already enrolled in the programs in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin, Hurley said. "Our Y staff will be working with local communities to also provide childcare services for medical personnel, first responders and everyone working to curb this unparalleled public health crisis."