The Hockomock Area YMCA has received a $20,000 grant from the MetroWest Health Foundation to help address mental health challenges.
The one-year grant will be used to develop opportunities and trainings aimed at educating YMCA staff around creating a culture where mental health discussion is encouraged, according the Y's announcement Monday of the grant award.
Funding will provide mental health first aid training for Hockomock Y staff and also support a communication campaign to staff, volunteers and members around the Y’s commitment to address mental health. Staff will learn tools and overall strategies to better support mental health among youth.
"Our YMCA is thrilled to have the longstanding support of the Metrowest Health Foundation as we continue to grow our mental health programming and supports. During our six months of strategic planning, mental health was discussed as the top priority for all populations in each outreach session,” Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said. “A set of strategic goals arose from this process, with one of them addressing the evolution of our YMCA’s mental health support for all ages in the communities we serve."
"We recognize that education and normalizing the conversation about mental health is of the utmost importance for every individual in and outside of our YMCA branches. Specifically, education and empowerment of staff around the topic of mental health is imperative for the youth and individuals we support,” Downs said.
The grant is in response to the 2020 MetroWest Adolescent Health Survey that found 13% of youth reported feeling depressive symptoms in the past year and 11% had seriously considered suicide in their lifetime.
The Hockomock Area YMCA has facilities in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Franklin, and Mansfield.
For more information on the YMCA’s efforts around mental health, contact Brynne Kirwan, LCSW, at brynnek@hockymca.org.