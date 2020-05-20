The school year is ending in a few weeks, and parents and children are thinking about summer camp.
The coronavirus pandemic is changing everyone’s life, and summer camp as we know it is sure to change too.
Will kids be able to swim in the pool and play traditional camp games? Can they make s’mores?
Camp officials are now planning how they will keep kids safe and still provide a true camp experience, if they can.
Not all parents are sold on the idea, though.
Sharon Baldwin of Attleboro said she is not going to sending her 7-year-old son Cooper to what would have been his second year of camp this summer, even though he was looking forward to it.
“I don’t feel comfortable that they’re going to have all the safety protocols in place to keep him safe,” Baldwin said.
She is concerned her son “may not remember to always keep his (face) mask on and up over his nose and make sure he’s washing his hands.”
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that day camps will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 of his four-step reopening plan for the state. Residential camps have to wait until Phase 3. Phase 2 is expected to begin June 8 at the earliest.
The American Camp Association recently released a Camp Operations Guide as a resource, but it only contains “recommended practices.”
Last week Camp Ramsbottom, the 160-acre facility in Rehoboth run by the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, announced it is closing for the 2020 summer season.
“After exploring many options of how we could provide a quality, safe and fun camp experience, we had to make the difficult decision to not hold camp this year,” Jim Hoyt, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls of Pawtucket, said in a press release.
Nearly 1,000 area young people attend Ramsbottom every summer.
After reviewing federal and state regulations, the camp decided “there were too many unknown variables and risks to properly plan a quality program with the restrictions that would have been required,” Hoyt said.
The camp will continue to provide virtual programming for children and plans “a limited summer program,” but details have not been announced.
The SMARTS Summer Institute, a visual and performing arts program for grades K-12 held at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro, will be offering an all-virtual program this summer.
“We strongly believe that virtual programming is the most thoughtful, safest way to connect and protect groups of children coming together this summer,” said Sherye Weisz, executive director of the SMARTS Collaborative.
She added that due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and less than adequate testing and tracing in place, it was clear “that the risks of in-person programming outweigh the benefits.”
SMARTS Summer Institute, which had more than 100 children attend last year, will limit this year’s enrollment to 50. The program runs July 6-31.
The Hockomock Area YMCA will open when Baker allows day camps to open, said Jim Downs, chief operating officer of the Hockomock Y.
Hockomock, which typically serves about 400 children in North Attleboro and 525 in Foxboro, will have a limited number of campers, probably half the number it would ordinarily have. Campers will be in smaller groups and won’t intermingle as they have in the past.
The protocols include a touchless check-in process, temperature checks, staff wearing face masks/shields, built-in hand-washing time throughout the day, and increased sanitation of common spaces.
“Our programming will look a bit different as we will get creative to ensure that high touch games and equipment aren’t used, but we still plan to offer our arts and STEM portion of camp, gardening program, archery, swim lessons and sports within our day camps,” Downs said.
The Attleboro YMCA plans to offer camp, but it is not expected to open until July 13 with a limited number of campers.
Robin McDonald, CEO of the Attleboro Y, said they will respect the guidance from the governor, CDC, American Camping Association and Y-USA as well as the local board of health.
“The safety of the kids is paramount,” McDonald said.
The Attleboro Y is changing its camp hours and also instituting policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
No specialty camps, field trips or bus transportation will be offered.
The Attleboro YMCA has been offering emergency child care for essential workers since March 16 and following all the necessary protocols, including taking children’s temperatures, McDonald said.
The Y usually has 350-400 campers between Camp Finberg in Norton, an 80-acre outdoor facility, and the Pleasant Street Y branch.
Only Finberg will open this summer.
Regardless of the upgraded health and safety policies that are put in place, some parents still don’t feel comfortable with the idea of sending their kids to camp.
Mary Beth Pilon of Seekonk, said this summer was going to be her 8-year-old son Mason’s first year at camp.
Now he’ll be staying home.
“I was so sad because of everything he was going to learn and see and do,” Pilon said.