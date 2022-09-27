The outdoor holiday lights display held at Gillette Stadium the last two years will be making a final appearance this year, organizers say.
Magic of Lights will return Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m.
The drive-through attraction features nearly 1 million sparkling lights using CAD technology and digital animations, along with a holiday soundtrack.
Among the displays are the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs and Bigfoot Monster Truck.
New for this year will be a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie as well as dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday tunes.
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept 29 at 10 a.m. at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Date-specific tickets will go on sale this fall. No tickets will be available at the gate.