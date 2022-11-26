This should be a blue Christmas.
Inflation, now at a 40-year high, is driving up the cost of everything from Christmas turkeys to the stoves to cook them in.
Americans are in a generally grumpy mood about the country in general, with a recent a TIME/Harris survey finding that only about a quarter of Americans (27%) say their feelings about the state of the nation are “positive.”
There is war abroad, political division at home and the threat of an economic recession looming just over the horizon.
And yet, when it comes to holiday shopping forecasts, things are looking a little more green than blue.
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is predicting a 10% increase in local holiday shopping sales, based upon a survey of their 3,200 members.
In a forecast made on the cusp of today’s Small Business Saturday, that’s slightly more rosy than the national projections of 6-8% sales growth by the National Retail Federation.
“We are asking consumers to commit to investing a good portion of their spending budgets right here in our communities, Jon Hurst, the association’s president, said in a statement released with the survey. “With inflation eroding the purchasing power of our consumers and the margins of small businesses, it is more important than ever that we all work harder to protect, promote, and preserve our Main Streets and our important local shopping districts.”
Consumers seem to agree. TopCashBack, a British-based reward site, found in a recent survey of nearly 3,000 adults in the U.S. that 80% said they were looking forward to the holidays and most (53%) said they felt “financially prepared.” Nearly 90% said they planned to buy gifts this season. While most (61%) said they expected to spend more because of inflation, only 23% planned to cut back on spending.
However, even more-affluent shoppers are feeling the strain and making more modest choices. The Washington Post reported this week that a recent consumer sentiment survey from Alvarez & Marsal showed that 45 percent of consumers earning $150,000 or more are concerned that products have become too expensive. That’s a 10 percentage-point increase since the spring.
It’s obvious that rising costs are not taking a bite out of consumers’ shopping lists. And merchants are responding by offering discounts on popular goods.
But while retailers are advertising sales of 30%, 50% and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge, the Associated Press reported this week.
From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for furniture and appliances than they did a year ago, according to a recent major data analysis by analytics company DataWeave, which tracks prices for hundreds of thousands of items across roughly three dozen retailers including Amazon and Target. For toys, they paid roughly 2% more.
Things looked a bit better for consumers shopping for clothing — they paid nearly 5% less compared with last fall, according to DataWeave. Meanwhile, prices held steady for footwear.
“It’s just a weird time for everybody to figure out what is the right price, and what is the real price,” said Nikki Baird, vice president of strategy of Aptos, a retail technology firm. “Consumers are really bad at discount math, and retailers are fully aware of it and do everything they can to take advantage of it.”
Strain amid rising
The latest government retail sales report shows retail sales rose last month even when adjusting for inflation. That underscores some resiliency among shoppers as they were heading into the Black Friday weekend, the kickoff to the season.
But reports from businesses show signs of strain, as well.
Third-quarter earnings results from major retailers show shoppers aren’t willing to pay full price and waiting for deals. Kohl’s, Target and Macy’s — all of which have stores in the Attleboro area — all noted Americans have also slowed their spending in the past few weeks.
It’s a dramatic change from last year’s holiday period when shoppers began their holiday items as early as October for fear they wouldn’t get what they needed amid pandemic-infused clogs in the supply chain. They were also flush with cash from government stimulus money. Retailers were struggling to bring in items so they didn’t need to discount as much.
Local consumers had mixed feelings about what rising prices would do to their holiday shopping plans.
Miranda Yaver, a recent transplant to Attleboro who’s teaching political science at Wheaton College in Norton, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle that while the rising cost of airfare has put a dint in travel plans, “we’re basically cooking/doing exactly what we were already planning (just on a different coast), and we’ve never been particularly into consumerism (our idea of gift giving is a couple new vinyl records and maybe some new Christmas tree ornaments). So, inflation hasn’t been particularly on our minds.”
Terri Lawton of Oake Knoll Farm in Foxboro, which has been in her family since the 1700s, sees things from both the perspective of a business owner and a consumer, although she says she is not a big holiday shopper.
Instead, she wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle, “All my thinking about spending really revolves around meeting the farmstand customers’ needs at prices that cover my costs. Our costs have grown exponentially, and for the most part our customers understand and still want to support us, despite increasing prices.”
She adds, “We have noticed an increase in people buying with SNAP/EBT (programs that provide benefits to low-income families) and are grateful we can provide local dairy and meat to food insecure people.”
Bob Foley, a Mansfield resident and Sun Chronicle columnist who generally has a conservative take on the issues of the day, answered a query about holiday spending on the newspaper’s Facebook page with a not too subtle dig at the state of the nation’s economy. “I plan on spending more on heating fuel,” he wrote.
Current inflation levels
Part of the problem for consumers, according to Sheldon Jacobson, a professor at University of Illinois-Urban, is that the current levels of inflation are something most Americans have not seen recently.
Jacobsen, who has written for a variety of publications on politics and economic issues, said in a phone interview that there was an injection of capital into the economy, both because of government stimulus and the fact that many people had money they had not been able to spend during the economic shutdown during the pandemic, a pandemic that left many goods in short supply.
“What you have is a perfect storm,” Jacobsen said, of too much money chasing too few goods.
“Prices are going up quicker,” he said, while wages have not kept pace. “It’s a self-perpetuating phenomenon.”
It’s not all bleak, Jacobsen said. The U.S. dollar is currently strong, compared to other countries, and that is holding down inflation, particularly when it comes to energy. Oil is priced in U.S. dollars, he points out, and without a strong dollar, “our $3.50 gas prices could be 20% higher.”
But, both nationally and internationally, supply chains have been stretched to their limit.
“Supply chains are getting healed,” Jacobson said, but it will take time. “The Great Resignation made it hard to find people to fill jobs,” he said. And while there are people looking for work, “You can’t make people do what they don’t want to do. We have a mismatch in skills.”
Congress, if it acts in a bipartisan way, could help heal that labor shortage with immigration reform, Jacobson said.
Unfortunately, with the United States, which represents a quarter of the world’s economy, there is no quick fix to inflation, Jacobson warns.
The higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve “are a blunt instrument,” Jacobson said, and the intended impact on inflation could take years.
Meanwhile, consumers have to be flexible. “Some people are saying they’ll try to cut back. Others are saying I won’t cut back now but I’ll deal with it later.”
Jacobson pointed out that with a few exceptions,”for the most part, we are able to have the goods and services we need.” The system, he said, “is deeply wounded but not shut down and broken. Some habits may have to be adjusted.”
He harked back to the dreaded toilet paper shortage of the early pandemic. In fact, people could find rolls of it if they went to the drugstore instead of the supermarket. “You had to look in non-traditional areas. Let your dollar stretch,” is his advice. “Savvy shoppers have been doing this for a long time,” he noted.
“Patience is what is needed,” he said.