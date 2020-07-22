The Foxboro Regional Charter School’s Holocaust Stamps Project will soon be on display in its new permanent home at the American Philatelic Society’s center in Bellefonte, Pa.
The projects’ 11 million stamps and 18 collages fashioned from the stamps depict moments and people from the Holocaust, the Nazi-attempted genocide of the Jewish population of Europe during World War II.
According to an article published in the April edition of The American Philatelist by Susan Mills, following the announcement of their new home in the fall, the materials were transported to the Pennsylvania center, and the exhibit has been planned and finalized.
It will include additional components. Mills wrote that a committee at the center developed a second goal of providing “irrefutable postal history” of the Holocaust by reaching out “to prominent Holocaust-era philatelists, including Justin Gordon, Keith Stupell and Ken Lawrence.”
Through those efforts, Mills wrote, the center has enhanced the original Holocaust Stamps Project with a postal history exhibit, which will complement the project’s goals of “remembrance, recognition and a present-day pledge to combat intolerance.”
The completed exhibit in Pennsylvania was supposed to have opened in June, but its opening has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The stamps project was organized in 2009 by Charlotte Sheer, a teacher at the Foxboro school who has since retired, but has remained involved with the project. Sheer explained that the school chose to collect 11 million stamps to represent the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust as well as the 5 million people from 21 European countries who were slaughtered as part of the Nazis’ Final Solution.
The 11 million figure includes 1.5 million children who were Holocaust victims.