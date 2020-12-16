A leaky home heating oil tank on Neponset Heights Avenue was discovered seeping into Neponset Reservoir the day after Thanksgiving, prompting a swift response by local and state agencies to corral the meandering plume.
According to Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, the contamination was largely contained that afternoon by local firefighters with assistance from Moran Environmental Recovery of Randolph, a remediation firm dispatched by the state Dept. of Environmental Protection.
Briefing members of the conservation commission Monday night, Kelleher said that he ordered the tank removed and replaced immediately after being notified of the incident.
Kelleher said he also contacted public works Director Chris Gallagher, who recommended lowering water levels in the reservoir to help prevent any oil from spreading beyond the cove at Kersey Point.
Apparently, the situation was exacerbated by late-November rains that raised lake levels, which are controlled by a dam and spillway located nearby.
In addition to state environmental officials, the federal Environmental Protection Agency also was informed of the Nov. 27 incident, with a representative subsequently visiting the site and voicing satisfaction with the preliminary clean-up, Kelleher said.
Neither agency indicated there was any threat to public safety, he added.
Town officials confirmed the leak occurred at the lakefront home of Warren Heaton at 68 Neponset Heights Ave., whose family operated a boat livery and small engine repair business at the location for many years.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” said Kelleher, who added the property owner now has 60 days to hire a firm and conduct soil borings in order to determine the extent of soil contamination bordering the reservoir.
Failure to conduct such soil testing would empower the state environmental agency to initiate its own fact-finding process, which would be paid for by placing liens on the property.
“I think this is going to be a fairly long-term thing,” Kelleher said of the permanent clean-up. “I think it will go on for months, if not years.”
Town Conservation Agent Jane Pierce suggested the incident should serve as a “wake-up call” for home- or business owners who heat with oil on environmentally-sensitive parcels.
“It seems that most of the people down there have propane, fortunately,” Kelleher observed of other homeowners living nearby.