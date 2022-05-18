It’s a good market for real estate in the area — if you have a house to sell. If you are looking to buy, you may have a long wait and need a hefty back account.
Following a statewide trend, prices for single-family homes locally were mostly up last month compared to April of last year while the number of sales fell, according to figures provided by The Warren Group, which tracks real estate and mortgage information statewide.
Median prices for single-family homes were off slightly in several area towns compared to the month before, but in seven of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, prices topped $500,000 in April while the number of sales dropped slightly compared to a year ago.
Statewide, the median single-family sale price increased 9.8 percent last month to $560,000, up from $510,000 in April 2021, The Warren Group reported.
“The median single-family home price of $560,000 marked a new all-time high for Massachusetts,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “Under normal conditions, this would be a reason to celebrate, but only if you currently own a home and you’re looking to sell and don’t need to buy a new home.
“With such limited inventory — not only across Massachusetts, but also across the country — finding that next place to live will prove to be challenging.”
And higher prices in Boston and its suburbs could drive more prospective home buyers to communities further outside Route 128, he said.
In Foxboro, the number of sales fell — 10 homes were sold last month compared to 18 a year ago — and median prices climbed slightly to $682,450, an increase of 7.6% from 2021.
In Attleboro, year-to-year home sales in April varied little — 30 in 2021 and 29 in 2022 — but the price of a single family home was up 10.4% to $425,000.
In most area towns the volume of sales — sometimes not even reaching double figures — makes identifying a trend problematic since one pricey property can have an outsized impact on the median price.
In Wrentham, where there were only three home sales for the month and the median price was $811,000, the highest in the area.
In Norton and Rehoboth, the median price was down. In Norton, it fell 9.7% to $420,000 — the lowest in the area for the month. In Rehoboth that figure was $429,000, a drop of 22%, while the number of homes sold rose from 13 to 17, the only community where that happened.
In North Attleboro, year-over-year sales stayed nearly the same — 18 in 2022 compared to 19 in ‘21 — while the median price rose 28.6% to $566,000
Those local prices, steep though they may be, pale in comparison to the cost of a single-family residence in Boston and some of its suburbs. The median price in the Hub was down last month by 20% to a mere $4.11 million. That was based on only four sales in the city for the entire month, however. In Brookline the median price was $2.6 million and in Newton median price was $1.7 million.
"Meanwhile, as interest rates continue to increase, buyers will continue to expand their searches to more rural communities — adding even more competition in markets that have historically been more affordable," Warren said.
Year-to-date, there have been 13,580 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an 11.1 percent decrease from the first four months of 2021. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 9.7 percent on the same basis to $510,000, according to The Warren Group.