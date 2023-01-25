Home sales in the area fell sharply last year compared to the previous one while prices continued to rise.
For last month, sales also dropped compared to December 2021, but prices were fairly stable.
Below is a breakdown for 10 communities in the area from data released by the Warren Group, which tracks home sales.
ATTLEBORO
Sales of single-family homes in December numbered 24 compared to 55 in December 2021, a 56.4% decrease. Sales for the year totaled 377 compared to 459 in 2021, a 17.9% drop.
The median sale price of $430,000 remained the same as the previous December but prices climbed 7.1% from $420,000 to $450,000 for the year overall.
As for condominiums, sales dipped from eight to three for the month compared to the previous December. Sales increased from 113 to 123 for the two years.
As for median prices, they rose from $265,569 to $300,000 for the two Decembers, a 13% jump. Year to year, the price went up nearly 15%, from $269,900 to $310,000.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Sales of homes also sank in town from December 2021 to this past December, 33 to 21 — a 36.4% difference. Sales overall last year dropped 22.8% from the year before, 329 to 254.
The median sale price increased just under 2%, to $530,000 from $520,000 for the two Decembers. Sale prices went up about 5%, from $489,900 in 2021 to $514,000 in 2022.
For condos, North Attleboro saw sales decrease from 11 to six for the Decembers. Annual sales were stable: 107 in 2021, 105 in 2022.
The median sale price climbed 25%, from $250,000 in December 2021 to $312,500 last December. Prices jumped about 17%, from $262,000 in 2021 to $306,000 last year.
FOXBORO
Home sales decreased from 12 in December 2021 to 10 this past December. Yearly sales dipped from 188 in 2021 to 156 last year — a 17% drop.
The median sale price was $549,000 in December 2021 and $542,450 last month. Prices went up 5.7% for the year, from $567,500 to $600,000.
Just two condos were sold both Decembers and 38 were sold in 2022 compared to 45 for 2021.
Median sale prices for the past year fell 7.5%, from $465,000 to $430,000.
MANSFIELD
Home sales in December numbered 24, a 71.4% jump from 14 the previous December. For 2022, 179 sales were recorded compared to 212 in 2021 — a 15.6% decrease.
The median price of $592,500 in December 2021 sank to $582,500 last month, or by 1.7%. For the past year, prices rose 11.2%, from $575,500 to $640,000.
There were seven condos sold each December, and 78 for last year, up three from the previous year.
The median sale price of $202,500 the previous December spiked $317,000 or 56.5% last month. Prices increased about 20% for the year, from $250,200 to $299,250.
NORFOLK
There were five homes sold in December compared to 11 the previous December. Last year saw 119 sales, a nearly 22% decrease from 152 in 2021.
The median sale price last month was $1 million, up from $672,509 in December 2021 — almost a 50% hike. Last year, prices climbed to $710,250 from $681,500 in 2021, a 4.2% increase.
Five condos were sold in 2021 and just two last year. A total of 40 were sold for 2022, down one from 2021. The median sale price went from $590,000 to $653,250 or 10.7% over last year.
NORTON
Home sales fell to 16 in December from 21 in December 2021. For 2022, there were 174 homes sold compared to 189 the prior year.
The median sale price of $478,000 in December 2021 dipped to $459,750 last month. For the year, prices jumped 4.2%, from $480,000 to $500,000.
The town had three condo sales last month and two the previous December. Overall, sales fell from 86 in 2021 to 56 last year.
Median sale prices were $365,000 last year, a slight decrease from 2021.
PLAINVILLE
In December, home sales numbered five compared to six the same month in 2021. Sales for 2022 ran 73, with 104 in 2021.
The median price of $497,500 in December 2021 increased to $585,500 last month. Prices last year jumped about 17%, from $470,000 to $548,000.
For condos, two sold in December and three the previous same month. There were 36 sold last year — down two from 2021.
The median price went from $340,000 to $402,500 last year, up 18.4%.
REHOBOTH
There were a dozen homes sold each of the past two Decembers, and 142 last year compared to 163 in 2021.
The median sale price decreased from $588,900 in December 2021 to $475,000 last month or 19.3%. For 2022, prices climbed from $515,000 to $557,000 or 8.2%.
Eighteen condos sold last year, an increase of two from 2021. Their median price decreased about 22%, from $287,500 to $225,000.
SEEKONK
In December, 14 homes sold, with 17 the prior same month. There were 158 homes sold in 2022 and 190 in 2021.
Median sale prices were in the $450,000 range both Decembers. For last year, prices increased 18.8%, from $386,000 to $458,500.
Only two condos sold last year compared to 14 in 2021.
WRENTHAM
Eight homes were sold in December, down one from the prior December. There was a big drop in home sales the previous two years, from 188 in 2021 to 105 in 2022.
The median price of $410,000 in December 2021 nearly doubled to $765,000 last month. Overall, prices were hiked just 3% last year, from $599,950 to $618,000.
Condo sales in December fell to four from seven the previous same month. For 2022, 33 condos sold, with 22 changing hands in 2021.
Prices in December were $547,140 and $371,000 in December 2021. For the year, condo costs more than doubled, from $348,750 in 2021 to $733,684 in 2022.