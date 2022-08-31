Legal sanctions against a Ridge Road man for allegedly mucking out his Neponset Reservoir shoreline have been shelved temporarily, after property owner Kenneth Nicholls pledged to heed a stop-work order until the matter is resolved.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the conservation commission Tuesday night, members agreed to table the matter until Monday, Sept. 19, after receiving a written request for a continuance from Nicholls earlier in the day.
In that request, Nicholls said he could not attend Tuesday night’s meeting due to the death of a close friend, but added that he looked forward to answering questions from the commission about the work at 20 Ridge Road.
Meanwhile, he assured board members that work in the lakefront area had ceased in accordance with the commission’s directive.
The postponement comes a week after conservation officials voted a cease-and-desist order, which subsequently was delivered by a town constable. Discussing the matter prior to voting, board members said it appeared that Nicholls simply ignored repeated efforts to contact him by certified mail and in person over the past year.
“We have sent him letters, a number of us have been out various times to talk to the gentleman and no one has responded,” commission Chairman Robert Boette said this week.
The alleged violations were first brought to the attention of conservation officials last summer, when commissioner Richard Golemme attempted a site visit and briefly spoke with Nicholls before being asked to leave the property.
Then, last week, an anonymous tip about work at the site prompted another visit -- this time under police escort.
According to Conservation Manager Jane Pierce, she, Golemme and fellow commissioner Rebecca Kelly were standing outside the front door ringing the doorbell when a woman turned into the driveway, pressed the garage door opener, then drove inside with the door closing behind her.
“So we rang the bell a few more times -- and nothing,” Pierce reported.
Based on observations made from a neighboring parcel, Pierce said questionable activities involved digging out by hand silted areas near the shoreline and removing spoil with a wheelbarrow.
Low water levels in the reservoir resulting from drought conditions this summer has exposed previously submerged areas and made such work possible, she added.
Commission members at Tuesday’s special session reviewed a draft restoration and enforcement order spelling out detailed steps necessary to rectify the violations, but Pierce advised against signing it in Nicholl’s absence.
She added, however, that it would likely be issued at the commission’s next meeting on Sept. 19.
“We want him to have a chance to respond,” Pierce said, reiterating that such an enforcement order cannot be appealed. “I’ve been speaking to town counsel to make sure that we do everything right.”
Before that time, Boette emphasized the need for commission members to have access to the property for a formal site inspection.
According to records at the town assessor’s office, the property is owned by Kenneth Nicholls and Debra Marra. The single-family home, constructed in 1974 on .92 acres of land, is valued at $677,400.