More than 300 volunteers worked hand-in-hand on Saturday to clean up the town.
Organizer and cleanup committee member A.J. Dooley said this year was the best in the the eight years Clean Up Foxboro Day has been held, as they used maps to spread volunteers throughout town.
“I think that we dispersed people more evenly throughout the town so we are going to cover a wider area and hit more streets than we’ve ever had,” he said during the event. “I think we are much more organized in dispatching people to different areas.
He added, “You see smiles on everyone’s faces. It’s a great day for everyone to give back to this great town of Foxboro.”
The annual event typically removes anywhere from 2.5 to five tons of trash from local neighborhoods.
“I found a spoon, a whole takeout order, a lot of cigarettes, which is very sad, and a lot of alcohol bottles,” Giavanni Ford, 14, a freshman at Foxboro High School, said.
He thought it was important to volunteer because “I’d love to keep it safe and clean for our younger ones, even though I am a younger one, but I’d like to have a safe and very clean community where it is not being polluted with trash and stuff,” Ford said.
His friend Gabe Beaule, 14, also a freshman at Foxboro High, also found a lot of alcohol bottles, cigarettes and chip bags.
Beaule participated because “we are trying to keep Foxboro clean and safe and I think it’s great to help our community and trying to do things that evolve Foxboro.”
This year was the first year Brian Penney participated. A longtime friend of Dooley, he helped dispatch volunteers to different areas of the town.
“It’s been a really good turnout. We’ve covered the majority of the neighborhoods and main roads so by the end of the day we should cover most of the town. Everybody has been excited and seeing as people come back they seem like they picked up a lot of stuff,” Penney said during the event.
This was the second year volunteering for Karan Manickam, his wife Sujatha, and their daughter Magizhini, 6, who is a Burrell Elementary School student.
Karan said it was an important event not only to help clean up the town but also for his daughter to learn about community service and how to be a responsible citizen to keep the environment and our surroundings clean.
He said his daughter often asks questions about why people leave trash outside.
“She always asks these questions and eventually sees some plastic bottles or something,” Manickam said. “It’s about being a good citizen and it’s fun.”
Volunteer MaryEllen Cameron, who came along with her friend Erin Farrell, said she learned about the clean up day from her her sister-in-law Lynne Morley, who is on the committee.
“I’d like to have a clean environment and I don’t like seeing trash when I am driving around and I wanted to help keep my town clean,” Cameron said.
Farrell said helping out makes her feel like she’s part of the community.