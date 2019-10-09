The father of a family found shot to death in their Abington home had local roots.
Joseph Zaccardi, 43, who was found dead Monday morning with his 40-year-old wife Deirdre, their 11-year-old daughter Alexis and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi, graduated from Foxboro High School in 1994.
Their bodies were discovered when a relative went to their condominium complex to take the children to school.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz declined to say whether the deaths were a murder-suicide, but did say there was no danger to the public. It was believed to be an isolated, “incredibly terrible,” incident, he said.
A man answering the door Tuesday at the family’s Bailey Street home declined to comment.
“We need some time,” he said.
Family members issued a statement Monday through the district attorney’s office saying the deaths were “an unfathomable loss” and asking for privacy “as we attempt to make sense of the enormity of this event.”
Joseph Zarccardi’s Facebook page says he graduated in 1999 from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
It also says he wrote and illustrated four children’s books, including “Day is Done No More Fun,” published last year.
His wife was the office manager of Boston marketing consulting firm EMI Strategic Marketing and had worked at the company for nearly two decades. Company President Campbell Edlund told The Boston Globe she was a “lovely person — a trusted employee and valued friend.”
Bailey Street is a quiet area off South High Street, where one resident said there is little trouble.
John Kane said he and his wife saw the news of the deaths on television. He said he has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years but does not know the Zaccardi family personally. Kane sympathized with the family, saying he and his wife have five children and two grand children.
“It’s just a sad situation,” he said.