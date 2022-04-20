Kate Campbell, principal at Igo Elementary School in Foxboro, has been selected for the top job at Attleboro High School, current AHS Principal Bill Runey announced April 14.
Runey is leaving to become superintendent for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District
He said Campbell was the unanimous choice of the selection committee to become his successor.
Campbell, who was principal at Willett Elementary School in Attleboro before working in Foxboro, starts her new job on July 1.
She did not immediately return an email request for comment.
“Kate‘s dynamic leadership style will be a great fit for our ‘Blue Pride Community,’ especially in this crucial period of transition,” Runey said, referring to the move into the new high school coming this fall. “Her years of experience as an educator and as a principal, as well as her deep love for the Attleboro community, promise to make her an asset to the leadership team in our district.”
Runey said the district plans to schedule a “meet-and-greet” at some point.