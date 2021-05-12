The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has named Christine Edelstein-Dodds, assistant cook at Vincent Igo Elementary School, its National Employee of the Year.
The award recognizes the valuable contribution of school nutrition employees, ones who exhibit a remarkable commitment to both their school meal program and the students they serve, according to a release by the association.
During the pandemic, food service employees were the first ones to move from the serving line to the front lines and have been instrumental in maintaining a sense of normalcy for school meal programs, the association stated.
Edelstein-Dodds greets students by name with her bright and happy smile. She fosters a safe environment for students that parents can trust, anticipating special needs and communicating about specific allergies with the kitchen manager, lunch monitors and school nurse. Edelstein-Dodds makes sure fruit and vegetable options are always available for students to eat and enjoy, even catering to her pickiest eaters to ensure they’re well nourished, the association stated.
She is also known for her theme day costumes, novelty socks and facemasks, and often writes whimsical and positive messages on fruit, much to the delight of students. She connects with students outside the cafeteria as well, whether as mystery reader during Reading Week events or in her former role as a youth soccer coach.
Understanding the importance of promoting the district’s school meal program, Edelstein-Dodds frequently contributes content for the Foxboro Nutrition social media page.
Edelstein-Dodds takes full advantage of available training and learning opportunities, continuously exceeding the required amount of annual training hours. Her supervisors say that she consistently applies new things she’s learned at training to her job. She brings valuable feedback, practical input and good suggestions to meetings and always strives to help.
Edelstein-Dodds has participated in the SNA Mass Walk for Hunger team and is a positive role model of wellness, regularly running in 5Ks and rarely takes sick time.
“Christine Edelstein-Dodds has built a great relationship with students and her colleagues,” said SNA President Reginald Ross, SNS. “Her positive attitude, love of learning and regular acts of kindness in the cafeteria make her an inspiring Employee of the Year.”
Edelstein-Dodds was honored on May 5 during the first-ever “Our Heroes: Celebrating the 2021 SNA Award Winners” virtual event.