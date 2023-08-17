The number of reported coronavirus cases increased locally and statewide again in the week ending Aug. 9.
Local cases went from 12 to 31 over two weeks and statewide they went from 901 to 1,082.
Both numbers reflect a reported rise in cases nationwide.
Many, if not most, COVID-19 cases, however, are not even reported to medical officials these days, so the number of cases is most likely much higher.
Many people who are stricken either don’t test at all or do home tests and ride it out. For most, the virus is minor, causing flu-like symptoms including fever, congestion and headaches, along with loss of taste and smell and body aches.
Sturdy Health, which runs Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, reports seeing a spike in COVID cases.
“We have seen an increase in number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 but the vast majority have very mild symptoms that don’t require hospitalization. We are also seeing a small increase in hospitalizations at Sturdy,” said Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Health/Sturdy Memorial Hospital. “The increase in COVID-19 incidence we are seeing locally is similar to what is being seen throughout Massachusetts and many other parts of the country.”
Hospitalizations across the country have been trending upward since the beginning of July — the first increase seen this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reported 8,035 new hospital admissions for the week ending July 22, a 12.1% increase compared to the week prior, though still one of the lowest points in the pandemic. At the same time last year, for comparison, that number of reported cases was more than 44,000.
“The U.S. has experienced increases in COVID-19 during the last three summers, so it’s not surprising to see an uptick after a long period of declining rates,” CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley told NBC news.
EG.5 — a subvariant of the virus with similar symptoms — now accounts for the majority of cases in the country, according to the CDC, but other variants are also playing a part in the uptick.
The 181 additional cases statewide is a 20% increase.
In the 10 area communities — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham — the 19 additional cases represents an increase of 158%.
The number of confirmed deaths remains low.
In the week ending Aug. 9, there were eight reported cases, with no probable deaths.
The number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the state is 22,713 and the number of confirmed and probable deaths is 24,758.
Coronavirus is most dangerous to the elderly. The average age of death on Aug. 9 was 85.
Here’s a short history of the increases:
Statewide, the number of new reported cases hit 901 for the week ending July 27 — the highest sin
- ce the week ending May 11, when 979 were recorded.
- In the week ending July 13, there were 684 new reported cases, up from the 558 reported the week ending July 6.
- In the week ending July 20, that number rose by 101 to 785, and in the week ending July 27, the number of new reported cases was 901, an increase of 116.
Statewide, there were six confirmed new deaths, bringing the total to 22,705. There were three probable coronavirus deaths, bringing that total to 2,045.
That brought the total of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths in the state due to the virus to 24,750.