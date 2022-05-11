With the state's primary elections coming up in September, local candidates for House and Senate seats have been building up their war chests. But not all bank accounts are created equal.
Some incumbents -- including those running without announced opposition -- have campaign finance accounts well into six figures, according to reports on file with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Those mounting challenges, for the most part, have much less to draw on to boost their name recognition with broadcast and internet ads, lawn signs, office space or even pizza for volunteers.
Sen. Marc Pacheco hasn't had constituents in The Sun Chronicle area before, but thanks to redistricting, the Taunton Democrat will represent Seekonk and Rehoboth in the new 3rd Bristol and Plymouth district. He leads the pack with $158,753 in cash on hand and is currently unopposed, according to website Ballotpedia.
As of the end of last month, leading the way among current lawmakers in this area is state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, a three-term House incumbent who this year is challenging Sen. Becca Raush, D-Needham, in the newly-redrawn Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex senatorial district.
According to bank reports filed with the OCPF at the beginning of this month, Dooley has $150,219 in cash on hand for his campaign. Rausch, who is seeking a third term, reported having $133,624 on hand, which places her third in finances among area lawmakers seeking re-election.
Dooley's reports have been updated, showing contributions to his campaign through March, the period for quarterly reports required by the OPCF.
As of late last month, Dooley's reports listed no contributions after Jan. 10, although his bank data showed his campaign had collected money after that date. Dooley last month said the fault for contributions to his campaign not being listed listed lay with the state office.
Candidates to replace Dooley in the 9th Norfolk House seat -- which includes the towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville -- include Democrats Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk, with $2,582 in the bank, and Steve Teehan of Medfield, with $14,441 on hand, according to the campaign finance office. Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham, who has $4,105 in his campaign account, is the Republican seeking to replace Dooley. Vaughn also recently updated his contribution list to reflect funds received in March and through mid-April.
Reports of other candidates appeared to have noted contributions at least through most of April.
Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, placed second in cash on hand in the area, just ahead of Rausch, with $133,773. Howitt, who has represented the 4th Bristol District in the House since 2011, does not have any official opponent in the September Republican primary, according to Sun Chronicle files.
One potential Democratic challenger, David DeLuca, dropped out of the race in February.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who will be seeking to represent all of Attleboro and North Attleboro, along with Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro in the redrawn district, is currently unopposed for re-election in the primary.
Laura Saylor of Mansfield is listed in OCPF records as a candidate for the seat with no party affiliation. She has, however, been endorsed by the Workers Party of Massachusetts, according to the party's website. She is listed as having $318 on hand but had not filed any reports of receipts as of Friday.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, is running for a third full term in the House and recently presented the secretary of state with enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for September. While at least two people have taken out nomination papers, neither has yet filed reports with the campaign finance office. Hawkins has $28,358 on hand.
Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, who is running for a second term in the House, currently has no opponents. He has $13,637 on hand.
Rep. Edward Philips, D-Sharon, has $19,402 as of the last report. His potential GOP opponent in the 8th Norfolk District, which includes part of Mansfield, is Howard Terban of Stoughton. Terban had not filed any reports with the campaign finance office as of Thursday.
F. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, has two potential Democratic challengers. Barrows had $23,329 on hand as of the end of April. Brendan Roche and Peter Lally, both of Mansfield, were considerably behind that sum. Roche had $2,232 and Lally had $1,271 in the bank, respectively.
The next quarterly reports for candidates will be due in July.