A signature initiative at Boyden Public Library is transforming how users may access books and other materials in a new digital age.
The fact that it shares a name with the library’s first-year director is sheer coincidence.
“It’s so confusing,” Boyden Director Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neill acknowledged of the library app named — providentially enough — Libby.
Released in 2017 by OverDrive, a Cleveland-based digital distributor of eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines and streaming video titles, the Libby app allows users to download materials onto their personal devices without actually having to come into the library to check out items — or return them, for that matter.
“The nice thing is you don’t have to worry about bringing it back on time,” O’Neill told selectmen Tuesday night.
The Libby app is free to install, with no subscription costs, in-app purchases or late fees, O’Neill said. All users need is a valid library card, which can be obtained online by visiting the Boyden website at boydenlibrary.org.
It’s just one of several hallmark resources which, taken collectively, are helping reinvent the library experience for new generations of readers — a defining message which O’Neill sought to reinforce during National Library Week.
“Libraries really are for everyone,” said O’Neill, who was hired to replace outgoing director Manny Leite in March 2022. “Age, race or religion doesn’t matter.”
Prior to landing the Boyden job, O’Neill had been director of the Norfolk town library since 2018, and prior to that served five years as head librarian at the Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion.
Since joining Boyden last year, she has worked to expand the library’s vision and reach by enhancing existing programs and helping to jump-start new ones.
Among the most recent initiatives — introduced just in time for the spring planting season — is a seed lending library which provides patrons a variety of herb, vegetable and flower seeds to take home and plant in hopes of developing a “seed saver network” and encourage the preservation of heirloom seeds.
“We had this program for a week and were already out of herbs and flowers,” O’Neill told select board members Tuesday night. “It’s been very, very popular.”
Likewise popular — it already has an extensive wait list — has been a spice club, with participants receiving a monthly kit that includes suggested recipes and information about different spices.
Other notable developments at Boyden include a newly designed first-floor teen room, a group tutoring room and meeting space and a local history collection.
O’Neill credited new teen librarian Jennifir Huston with remaking what essentially had been a collection targeting young teens into a “cheerful bright place” with age-appropriate furniture in segmented areas tailored for work and play activities, as well as for quiet study.
Also new at Boyden is a “Library of Things” collection featuring donated items that users may borrow and try for themselves before deciding upon a personal purchase. The eclectic collection currently includes a telescope, pickleball and croquet sets, metal detector, ukulele and sewing machine.
In addition, Boyden continues to sponsor a range of events for adults, children and teens that includes in-house speakers and musical performances, old favorites like the Teddy Bear Picnic for young children and even a “Bad Art Night” for adults – which O’Neill said has belied its tongue-in-cheek billing.
“Some of the work did not seem that bad — it actually was pretty amazing,” she recalled.
Finally, O’Neill said Boyden has expanded its long-standing museum pass program, which provides passes or discounted admission to area a attractions that include the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Hall at Patriot Place, the JFK Library, Mystic Seaport, New England Aquarium, Boston Children’s Museum, Museum of Science and Museum of Fine Arts — as well as state parks across Massachusetts.
That program continues to be supported by contributions from the Friends of the Boyden Library and Lakeview Pavilion foundations, she said.
All of this, and more, is available at Boyden, which currently has 127,600 physical items and a digital collection exceeding 31,000 available for circulation.
O’Neill’s goals for the upcoming year involve creating a new five-year strategic plan, expanding the library’s reach to better connect with non-users and increase creative program offerings, as well as digital media and streaming options.
Despite the new technologies, O’Neill said that some practices stand the test of time. For example, Boyden remains one of the few area libraries that maintains a dedicated reference desk and personnel to assist the public — providing both a professional service and a personal touch.
“A lot of libraries are kind of phasing that out,” she observed.