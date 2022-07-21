A janitor has been charged with using a cellphone hidden in a soap dispenser box to secretly film patrons of a downtown hair salon and spa in an ongoing investigation.
Anizio Carvalho, 29, of 114 Circular St., Apt. 3, in North Attleboro, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Wrentham District Court to photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
He is free on his own recognizance and was ordered to surrender his passport, according to court records.
Carvalho allegedly hid his cellphone in a soap dispenser box on the floor of the bathroom at Head to Toes Salon and Spa at 17 Cocasset St.
The bathroom is in a common area of the building where the salon is located. Carvalho worked for a janitorial service contracted to clean the building, according to police.
A female employee of the spa discovered the cellphone and called police about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police determined it was still recording. The video contained footage of the female employee and a man with tattoos wearing a janitor’s shirt placing the cellphone on the floor, according to the report.
Officers and detectives were able to identify the man in the video as Carvalho and arrested him Tuesday night. He allegedly told police he lost his phone at the salon.
His lawyer did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
Police are still investigating to identify any other potential victims or buildings in other communities where Carvalho may have worked.
If convicted, Carvalho faces 2 ½ years in jail, according to police.
His case was continued to September for a pretrial conference.