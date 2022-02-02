Longtime resident Joan Goodwin has served within the community throughout her lifetime as a volunteer for numerous organizations, including as a booster for high school sports teams.
Having raised her family in the town, she became involved in the everyday happenings of life in Foxboro.
Goodwin, now 87, lovingly called “Joanie” by many, received the Massachusetts Heroine award in 2021, and received a service award from Massachusetts Teachers Association, recognizing her service to the community as a transportation coordinator. Before Joan retired in 2009, she was a school bus driver and the head of transportation.
But to her, it's not about the accolades.
Joan said she likes doing community service because she can give back what they have all given to her family.
It's something she instilled in her children who now grown, have carried on in the community.
Joan, who grew up in Dover where her graduating high school class was just 5 people-- 3 boys and 2 girls -- in 1952, moved to Foxboro the same year she graduated high school. She lived with her Aunt Ellie and her husband Lester Goodwin a few years while working at the Foxboro Company.
She and her husband Ken Goodwin Sr., who passed away in 2006, had 5 children, however, her daughter Nadine Spencer passed away in 2011. She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with 3 on the way.
Her service in the community included her job in the school system.
"I drove a bus for over 40 years. One of my biggest joys of being a bus driver was the children and we called them 'the precious cargo'," Joan said.
She has always thought of Foxboro as one of the best towns to have your children grow up in.
Joan said the joy of serving others originates with the way she was raised and her faith.
"My faith is the start of anything I ever got involved in. It’s where I get my strength from to get involved. My church has given me great strength with the people of St. Mark’s and the community of Foxboro," Joan said.
Cheryl said her mother got involved in the community when she and her siblings started getting involved in sports, church, scouting, and other activities. Joan started helping out with Foxboro Midget Football & Cheerleading and Sunday school at St. Mark’s Church.
Her involvement began in the late 60s, early 70s when her children were young, but even as they got older and aged-out of the programs, Joan still stayed involved, way before her grandchildren became involved in the same programs.
Her daughter Cheryl said her mother played basketball and softball as a youngster and often jokes about how even at 5'1'' tall, she never backed down from an opponent, even if they were a foot taller than she was. She said, jokingly, that she thinks her kids and grandkids get their athletic ability from her.
"Many know her from sports, like football, basketball, softball, etc. but her heart lies in her Protestant faith and her biggest involvement would be serving God and her parish at St. Mark’s church. She truly believes God put her on this Earth for a reason and that was to share her love of community and kindness with the world," Cheryl said.
She has been on several pilgrimages throughout her lifetime, one being the march to Selma, AL, with Martin Luther King Jr. Cheryl said she remembers as a kid when her mother would visit classrooms to talk about her experience on this specific march and all the amazing people she got to meet and learn from.
Joan went on another pilgrimage to Russia, where she interacted with folks who celebrated their love of God in a way similar to her. This opportunity brought people together from across the world. Joan also went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem where she was able to visit the Holy Land, which is one of the biggest highlights of her life.
Cheryl says her mom doesn’t judge people.
"She is kind, she is a breath of fresh air. She is never mad and always happy. She loves unconditionally. Family is so important to her, and she constantly tells her family how proud she is, what she loves about them, and how they have made her life so fulfilling," Cheryl said.
Juliette Petrillo, a mom parent volunteer who has been involved with football in town for the last 10 years and has become a big fan of Joan said: "Joan Goodwin is considered Mrs. Foxboro and she has been the town's biggest Football Fan. She has been involved with all levels of football for several decades."
Petrillo said last year the Football Boosters' touchdown club dedicated their annual football program to Joan.
Her involvement in the program continues to be recognized despite the decline in her health over the past year. Joan was was recently released from the Maples rehabilitation facility in Wrentham. Upon her arrival home, it came to the attention of the boosters and the team that she was looking for some company so the boys from the varsity team -- Dylan Kerrigan Ryan Addeche ben Ricketts Dylan Gordon, Erik Kristenson, Andrew Finn, Jack Sugrue, Aidan Hughes, Shane Philbin, Mark Jansen, Steven Bridges, Steven Petrillo and Tommy Sharkey-- got together and went over for a brief visit from outside her sliding glass door, bringing her flowers and conversation.
When Cheryl asked about the varsity football team visit Joan simply said: "Go, Warriors."
Cheryl said the visit certainly made her happy.
"It didn’t surprise me because the football program has always treated my mother so kindly, from Coach Martinelli to his players, both past and present. The boys know Mrs. Goodwin always cheers them on, so this was their appreciation."
Cheryl's daughter, Shannon Suess, said ever since she was little her family has been involved in the community whether it was through the school, youth sports and charities like Relay for Life.
"We always had our hands in something. My Gram instilled a love in me of helping others since I was a little kid. I remember being in awe of her volunteering in the concession stands, leading discussions on bus safety, collecting donations for the food pantry, amongst dozens of other things," Shannon said.
She said her grandmother knew every person she talked to and Shannon's love of Foxboro and her community stems directly from her grandmother.
"She has such pride in this town and its people and I do, too," said Shannon, who teaches first grade in Foxboro, volunteers with Youth Football and Cheerleading as their vice president and coaches varsity softball at Foxboro High.
She also works for Foxboro Recreation during the summer.
"I go to as many local events, games, and programs as possible. I am truly so lucky to be the granddaughter of Mrs. Foxboro herself," Shannon said.