Two groups dedicated to serving military veterans are putting on a job fair Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host the Boston Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army helicopter pilot. “While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.”
RecruitMilitary is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc., a Georgia based military-focused recruiting company.