Ladies, join us on Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. for our new Senior Women’s Discussion Group.
It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. This first meeting will hopefully blossom into a monthly discussion group, occurring on the 2nd Monday of each month. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
ChatGPT DEMONSTRATION
Join us on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:45 p.m. for a demonstration of Chat GPT. ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence tool that offers several advantages, including 1) Natural language processing capabilities for human-like communication 2) Instant and accurate responses, which can save time and effort, and 3) Ability to handle a wide range of topics and questions. Overall, ChatGPT has the potential to enhance user experiences and provide a new level of convenience and accessibility. The previous paragraph was completely written by ChatGPT when prompted “Write a short positive argument for ChatGPT.” Come watch a live demonstration of ChatGPT to see how amazing (and slightly scary) this artificial intelligence tool is. As of the writing, ChatGPT’s servers have become overloaded with use, so the demonstration may not run as scheduled.
THE UKRAINE WAR & VLADIMIR PUTIN Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by Henry Quinlin which will focus on the Ukraine War, the enigma that is Vladimir Putin, the new Ice Curtain, and potential options for ending the war. Henry’s personal experience of traveling to Russia over 30 times and the friendships within the Russian government will give powerful insights into the ongoing war. Sign up to reserve your seat. MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Mar. 6 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Mar.7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Mar. 9 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the 2nd Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, March 10. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
WHICH COVERAGE IS BEST FOR ME?
Medicare Supplement Plans or Medicare Advantage Plans? This is the #1 question most people have when deciding on the coverage that is the best for them. Join us at the senior center on Monday, Mar. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for a discussion on the differences between Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
FISH OR FISH OIL – A CHOLESTEROL STORY
Join us on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 2 p.m. for a presentation by Big Y Pharmacist, Eddie Martucci, who will be speaking to us on the new cholesterol levels, why and how we achieve them, naturally, with supplements or prescription medications. Don’t miss this informative program. Please sign up in advance.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge.
We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires.
After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home. The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. The sign-up with payment for Foxboro residents will begin on March 2, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on March 3.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
THE IRISH IN BOSTON
On Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m., author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present an illustrated lecture on “The Boston Irish.” He will explore the 19th and 20th century people and institutions that were founded by and for the Irish immigrants and their descendants. Generations of Irish in Boston have contributed to the fabric of the city’s life in business, government and the church. Don’t miss this fun and informative program. Sign up in advance.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21 & 28. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The video series will be held on the following Tuesdays: March 7 “Sense” and March 14 “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 8, 15 & 22, there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, March 15 at the Olive Garden Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Mar 13 and meet us at the restaurant on the 15th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 13th.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: March 8- Bottle Painting, and; March 22 – Shell Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.
MARCH MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our March Movie Days is Tom Hanks. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
March 9 – “Saving Mr. Banks” Discover the story behind Walt Disney’s 20-year effort to bring “Mary Poppins” to life
Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movies will be shown on Mondays in March: March 6 – “The Absent Minded Professor”; March 13 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 1; March 20 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 2, and; March 27 – “Casablanca”. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.