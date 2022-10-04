A resident has reported a black bear roaming around town but he may have just been “passing through,” the town’s animal control officer said Tuesday.
The bear was spotted on a doorbell camera of a home on South Street in the area of Route 106 about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey said.
The bear was walking across a driveway. Based on the lack of any other reports of sightings since then, Bailey said she believes it may have moved on.
“It looks like it was just passing through,” Bailey said.
The bear was seen a few hours apart from a sighting in Norfolk near the Wrentham border but Bailey said it may not be the same one.
Black bear sightings are becoming more common in the eastern part of the state, according to state wildlife officials, as males look for mates and food.
In August, Easton police said a black bear was seen by the railroad behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School on Foundry Street and two weeks later, one was sighted about two miles away in North Easton.
MassWildlife estimates that there are over 4,500 black bears in the state and the population is growing and expanding eastward.
Black bears live and breed in the Berkshires and also Worcester County and northern Middlesex County, according to MassWildlife.
Mostly young male bears and some breeding females are living in other eastern communities along Interstate 495. Some wandering males go east of I-495, according to the state agency.
Depending on food availability and snow cover, bears will den between mid-November and early December.
They are usually wary of people and not aggressive. If you see a bear, wildlife experts say, it may not immediately recognize you as a human and may be curious until it detects your scent. Clap, talk or make other sounds while slowly backing away.
Never approach bears or intrude between a female bear and her cubs.
In order to keep them off your property, Bailey and state wildlife officials say to keep trash secure, yards clean and don’t leave bird feeders or pet food outside.
For more information, go to mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears