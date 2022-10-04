A black bear was spotted early Tuesday on a doorbell camera walking outside a Central Street home in Mansfield, two days after a bear was spotted on South Street in Foxboro.
The camera picked up the bear walking outside the home near the Foxboro line about 2:30 a.m., according to Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth.
State Wildlife and other officials have been notified of the bear sighting, according to Ellsworth.
In Foxboro, a black bear was spotted on a doorbell camera outside a South Street house near Route 106 about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Foxboro Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey said Tuesday.
The bear was walking across a driveway and, based on the lack of any other reports of sightings since then, Bailey said she believes it may have moved on.
“It looks like it was just passing through,” Bailey said, though she made her comments before the bear sighting in Mansfield was reported to police Tuesday afternoon.
The bear in Foxboro was seen a few hours apart from a bear sighting in Norfolk, near the Wrentham border. But Bailey said it may or may not be the same bear.
Black bear sightings are becoming more common in the eastern part of the state, according to state wildlife officials, as males look for mates and food.
In August, Easton police said a black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional Vocation Technical High School on Foundry Street and two weeks later one was sighted about two miles away in North Easton.
MassWildlife estimates that there are over 4,500 black bears in the state and the population is growing and expanding eastward.
Black bears live and breed in the Berkshires and also Worcester County and northern Middlesex County, according to MassWildlife.
Mostly young male bears and some breeding females are living in other eastern communities along Interstate 495, MassWildlife said.
Some wandering males go east of I-495, according to the state agency.
Depending on food availability and snow cover, bears will den between mid-November and early December.
They are usually wary of people and not aggressive.
If you see a bear, wildlife experts say, it may not immediately recognize you as a human and may be curious until it detects your scent.
Clap, talk or make other sounds while slowly backing away.
Never approach bears or intrude between a female bear and her cubs.
In order to keep them off your property, Bailey and state wildlife officials say to keep trash secure, yards clean and don’t leave bird feeders or pet food outside.
For more information about bears, go to mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears.