While Town Manager Bill Keegan may be leaving his post this week, his legacy will live on in Foxboro for years to come.
Keegan, who started to work as a town manager in Foxboro on April 21, 2014, actually retired on Jan. 27, but has been serving as the interim town manager since that date. His final role working for the town wrapped up on Wednesday after providing three days of orientation for new Town Manager John Coderre.
Keegan said is proud of many of the projects he undertook as Foxboro’s town manager, but several stand out as the most significant when he looks back now.
When Keegan first arrived in Foxboro the number one project that needed to be resolved was building a new town hall. For many years the project was constantly debated but there simply was no agreement on how to proceed.
“Within my first year, I was able to assemble a diverse team of representatives from the staff and the community and we were able to agree on several facts that helped steer us toward a plan that made sense. Once we agreed on a plan, we were able to go to Town Meeting to get the funding for a design and eight months later we went back to Town Meeting for the funds to build the structure.”
The new town hall finally opened its doors in June 2017.
Another top project was helping the town’s financial team achieve a AAA bond rating with Standard & Poors.
“I knew that the Town had done a good job of positioning itself for this rating but there were a few outstanding pieces that were needed to help get the town over the finish line,” Keegan said. “What is significant about achieving such a rating is that it saves the town thousands, and even millions of dollars, in borrowing costs due to the ability of the town to secure the highest favorable interest rates.”
To achieve the bond rating, Keegan was able to draw on his prior experience as a town administrator in Dedham, which worked to adopt a full set of financial policies — something that was needed for Foxboro’s bond rating.
A more recent achievement was playing a role in efforts to secure commuter rail service for Foxboro through the MBTA train station at Gillette Stadium.
“I knew when I arrived in Foxboro that this was an important issue that could help catalyze future economic development in the community. The Kraft Group had been trying for years to secure this service but was unsuccessful for some reason. I recommended at the time that this was an issue that required the building of a coalition of interests that would assist the town in achieving this important goal,” he said.
Keegan said the coalition would include various town officials led by Planning and Development Director Paige Duncan, himself and the select board, local businesses, residents, and supported by state legislators and the local Chambers of Commerce. Currently, the train is operating on a trial basis in a pilot program that wraps up in August of 2023.
“We are all hopeful that the service becomes a permanent service for the community after the pilot program,” he said.
Keegan also cited the creation of a new regional dispatch center, known as the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center, or SEMRECC, as another significant project undertaken during his tenure. The center provides public safety dispatch services for the communities of Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Easton.
“I have had the honor of serving as the SEMRECC board chair for the past six years during such time that the center has grown into what is now known as being the benchmark 911 center in the state and is hailed as one of the top centers in the country,” Keegan said.
Keegan said the highlight of his career has been watching town departments develop into a highly efficient and high-performing organization. He said the organization has been resized from 17 departments down to nine and that efficiency has allowed the new departments to communicate better and share resources that were already existing in various parts of town services.
“We have become more regional in our thinking and we take great pride in the work that we do by becoming accredited in our professions or by getting awards for coming up with new and innovative ways to provide services,” he said. “I am so proud of these folks and the work they perform daily. They have challenged themselves to reach beyond the norm and seek something higher and better. What more could a town manager ask for?”
Keegan said he will miss the support he has had from the select board over the years, as many town residents have unselfishly given so much of their time to simply make Foxboro a better place to work, live and play.
“I will also miss my friends and colleagues throughout this incredible organization. They never cease to amaze me with their accomplishments and new ideas,” he said. “I hope we can always stay connected and I will always offer my assistance to you whenever you need it. I will certainly miss the residents, businesses, my friends at the Tri-Town Chamber, and my friends throughout the sate and federal government.”
Keegan also said he will miss the working relationships he had with Robert and Jonathan Kraft
“I am grateful for all the accomplishments we achieved together and I fully expect that you will continue to achieve success in the future — not just with the Patriots but with all your business interests. That success is equally important for both the town and for your organization,” he said.
Keegan said he is also grateful for the town’s partnership with Schneider Electric.
“You have been great partners for us in this community. For such a large company you have always made us feel like Foxboro was an important part of your world,” he said of the company.
Keegan said he is leaving Foxboro in good hands, saying that new Town Manager John Coderre, whom Keegan has known from years as the town administrator in Northboro, is a highly talented public manager who brings a wealth of municipal knowledge to Foxboro.
“I trust John will be able to hit the ground running when he arrives in Foxboro. The community will certainly benefit from his ability to get things done,” Keegan said.
For Keegan, travel, checking out new restaurants and spending more time with family and friends will replace his time spent working on budgets and preparing for select board meetings.
“My wife is also retiring on April 12th, so we are planning to travel more and spend more time with our family and catch up on some lost time. I hope to play more golf and work on some home projects that I never really had time to do,” Keegan said. “After that, I have several consulting opportunities that have been presented to me and I will be looking to work on projects that I enjoy doing. I do not want to work every day anymore. This is going be time for my wife and me to enjoy for as long as we can stay healthy.”
Keegan said he will always look back on his work in Foxboro fondly.
“I have grown both personally and professionally during my time here at Foxboro. As the last stop in a valued career, Foxboro will always be special to me. I appreciate the friendships that have been created and the relationships that have been formed. I wish you all nothing but the best and continued success in the next chapter of this storied community,” he said.