Pausing to reflect midway through a tumultuous school year, Superintendent Amy Berdos last week judged her singular accomplishment as keeping Foxboro schools open for business and averting an all-remote learning environment.
“I think that people don’t necessarily know what a great accomplishment that has been,” Berdos said during a mid-cycle review with school committee members.
Conducted during the committee’s Feb. 23 meeting, the informal review allows school officials to monitor and judge the administration’s progress on annual goals and take corrective action if warranted.
Board member Brent Reuter described those district-wide objectives as a framework that flexes to meeting changing circumstances.
“These goals are flexible benchmarks and they’re meant to be optimistic, not deterministic,” Reuter said. “It’s not about the letter of what you wrote down.”
Admitting that much of her self-assessment would be redundant, Berdos characterized as exceptional the performance by administrators, faculty members and staff in a fluid, rapidly evolving pandemic environment.
“I’m most proud that we were able to open schools in September when so many people were having a difficult time opening,” she said. “Opening in a hybrid learning model was the most difficult thing we could have done, but to open with two different hybrid learning models compounded that.”
Berdos gave school staff high marks for embracing a flexible approach to student safety and emotional well-being which required developing safety and logistical protocols on the fly, then tweaking those protocols on a more-or-less ongoing basis.
Berdos also suggested the pandemic experience has forced local administrators to work more efficiently and creatively to address emerging issues.
“We have a high-functioning administrative team,” she said. “I believe our team has become even stronger through this by learning, growing and sharing with each other.”
Of particular note, Berdos added, the school department purchased and deployed 2,800 laptop computers to students at all grade levels.
“There has been just so much that has gone on behind the scenes,” she said, referring to a stepped-up presence by custodial and maintenance staff, ongoing collaboration with public health officials and an invaluable partnership with Foxboro Cable Access.
While stressing that Foxboro schools have done their utmost to maintain a semblance of normalcy amid difficult circumstances, Berdos admitted the distribution of vaccines remains a question mark.
“It’s on the horizon for educators, but we’re anxiously awaiting those,” she said, inferring that a return to full, in-person learning later this spring will likely hinge upon the ability to vaccinate teachers and staff.
Although health and safety remain the primary focus, Berdos reassured committee members that educators have not lost sight of strategic objectives geared towards ensuring equity for students.
“It really threads through everything we do,” she said.
Noting the amount of energy and attention devoted to COVID-related details in recent months, committee Chairman Richard Pearson praised Berdos for keeping her eye on the strategic ball.
“It’s important for people to understand as our school system moves forward that we have to be attentive to these important topics,” he said.