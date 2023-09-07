To celebrate the end of the summer, children got to pull up in their cars for a in drive-in theater style movie even though they are too young to have an actual driver’s license.
The kids parked themselves in front of the screen in cars made out of cardboard boxes and plastic plates during the Foxboro Recreation Department’s “Summer Movie Night at the Farmers Market on the Common” for a screening of “Cars 2.”
The movie was presented by Clay Subaru.
Renee Tocci, director of the town’s recreation department, came up with the unique idea.
“I think it is a great community event to end the summer,” Tocci said.
The recreation department provided tables for kids to work on their cars with cardboard boxes, and arts and crafts supplies to add wheels, headlights, license plates, and markers and stickers to decorate.
Srinath Pandurangan, 40, a father of two who resides in Foxboro brought his daughters Kyra Srinathsaranya, 8, and Smyra Srinathsaranya, 3.
“Kids are really enjoying themselves,” Pandurangan said.
Kyra said this was her first time making a cardboard car and it was fun.
Nelly Elkhoury, 39, of Foxboro who brought her three children, Jayden, 5 and her twins George and Nayla, 2.
“It’s fun,” Elkhoury said. “I think my son (Jayden)’s car is cool and he likes it and he is enjoying it. With all the kids watching the movies with the cool cars from the boxes, it’s very nice.”
Jayden said he watches movies with his father at home but this experience was cool and he liked it.
“I like the driving wheels, and the back and front of my car,” he said.