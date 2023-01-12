Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergartners fell again last year, according to a government report released Thursday, and area physicians are noticing a similar decline.
The rates have dropped significantly two years in a row during the pandemic after holding steady for more than a decade, federal officials said.
“We have seen a decline in the vacation rate of children within this age group,” Dr. Owen Debowy, chief of pediatrics and a primary care physician at Sturdy Memorial Associates in Plainville, said in an email. “As those who care for pediatric patients, we remain concerned about this decline and work diligently to encourage families to resume their wellness visits and vaccination schedules if the pandemic got them off track.
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major disruption in the routine care of patients,” including physicals and vaccinations for children, Debowy said.
During child health visits, medical personnel typically ensure vaccinations are administered on the appropriate schedule, but “the pandemic made this very challenging, as the vast majority of the vaccinations required before a child starts kindergarten are given before the age 2,” Debowy said.
“Therefore, the children who were first affected by the pandemic are now starting kindergarten and still may be not fully caught up on their vaccinations if they have not returned for regular appointments with the pediatrician/family medicine provider,” he said.
Debowy also noted a growing suspicion of vaccines. “Concerns surrounding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine have raised questions about the safety of other vaccines that have been used for decades and created an overall vaccination hesitancy,” he said. “This, along with parents’ continued concern surrounding bringing well children into an environment where they may be exposed to illness, are a few factors contributing to the decline in the vaccination rates.
“As medical providers, we are always willing to discuss these and any concerns with parents to help allay their fears for the health of their children. We encourage parents to make sure that their children are up to date” with medical visits.
The pandemic also has taxed the ability of school administrators and nurses to track which children aren’t up to date on shots, federal health officials said.
Usually, 94% to 95% of kindergartners are vaccinated against measles, tetanus and certain other diseases. The vaccination rates dropped below 94% in the 2020-2021 school year, during the first year of the pandemic.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday found rates dropped again in the 2021-2022 school year, to about 93%.
Federal officials are starting a new campaign to try to bring vaccination rates up for kindergartners by providing answers to questions from parents and helping doctors communicate with parents.
Health officials focus on kindergarten because it’s when most children enter school systems. Public schools typically require vaccinations as a condition of attendance, though some exemptions are allowed.
Such exemptions were up slightly last school year, but the CDC’s Shannon Stokley said they are not the main driver of the decrease. Rather, more schools relaxed their policies to allow enrollment while giving families a grace period to get shots, she said.
The new numbers suggest as many as 275,000 kindergartners lack full vaccine protection.
Falling vaccination rates opens the door to outbreaks of diseases once thought to be in the rearview mirror, experts say. They point to a case of paralytic polio reported last year in New York, and to recent measles surges in Minnesota and Ohio.
Those outbreaks coincide with more parents questioning bedrock childhood vaccines long celebrated as public health success stories.
The chickenpox vaccination rate fell more sharply than the rate for shots against measles, mumps and rubella.