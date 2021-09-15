It was a place for visitors to Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium to reflect on the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
A memorial garden was installed outside the stadium, and several dozen gathered last Thursday for its dedication just two days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Representatives of the Kraft family, New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Patriot Place welcomed others to the dedication and to commemorate the anniversary.
“Nobody will ever forget what they were doing” when the planes hit the Twin Towers and Pentagon, said Josh Kraft, who heads his family’s philanthropy.
Kraft said the garden was be a place for the community to come together. “Remember that day, everyone was impacted,” he said.
The garden featured a semicircle of six flowering trees, representing the six New England states, and a commemorative bronze plaque that team and stadium owner Robert Kraft unveiled and read before a moment of silence.
At the base of each tree were tribute stones with the names of the individuals who lost their lives on the tragic day.
The stones were created by Patriots and Revolution players, Patriots cheerleaders and employees of Kraft family businesses, and several were laid down near the trees Thursday.
There was also a ceremonial planting of a tree.
The garden was designed in partnership with One Tree Planted and its founder, Matt Hill, who reminded those present “we are stronger when we stand together.”
After the dedication, former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi, a Mansfield resident, talked of the impact of 9/11 and the Patriots game with the New York Jets soon after. His brothers were New York City firefighters at the time.
Andruzzi said there was “a lot of emotion that day. It was tough.”
But the game, he said, helped get people’s minds away from the terrorism. “Sports helps heal,” Andruzzi said, adding of 9/11, “It’s something that can’t be forgotten. We need to move forward.”
During the ceremony, Robert Kraft recalled that through the game, “New York and Boston came together for the good of the country,” which he said brought “unbelievable chills.”
“Sports I think more than anything builds a sense of community,” he said.
Some “wounded warriors,” including two in wheelchairs, also attended the ceremony.
Josh Kraft singled them out for “answering the call to duty, fighting for the values we all love so much.”
Besides the memorial garden, a 9/11 mural composed of six large panels and tribute stones was on display at Patriot Place through Sunday.