The Kraft family thanked over 200 town employees for their continued great work by surprising them with coffee, Munchkins and Patriots giveaway items from the Dunkin’ Coffee Truck.
“The Town of Foxborough has been an incredible partner over the years, and Foxborough employees work tirelessly to support our town and organization on a daily basis,” said Dan Murphy, Vice President of Business Development and External Affairs. “We were more than happy to set up this coffee truck tour as a small token of our appreciation for all their hard work.”
Throughout the day, the Dunkin’ Coffee Truck, accompanied by Pat Patriot, delivered treats to the Public Schools Administrative team, Town Hall, Senior Center, Department of Public Works and Public Safety. The giveaway items, coffee and Munchkins were pre-packaged in a safe and sanitary manner and assembled into a disposable tray for town employees to grab during a break in their work day. The first stop of the day was at the Ahern Middle School to surprise Foxborough Public School Administrators before a morning meeting, before making stops at Town Hall, the Senior Center and Department of Public Works, and wrapping up at the Public Safety building.
“It almost makes you speechless in the moment,” said Diana Myers-Pachla, principal of Foxborough High School. “It’s been a great partnership over the years between the Kraft family, the Patriots and Foxborough. This was such a wonderful surprise for us and it means the world.”
“It was exciting to have the Dunkin’ truck here today,” said Chris Gallagher, director of the Department of Public Works. “It’s nice to have positive feedback and be recognized by the Kraft family, Dunkin’ and the Patriots.”