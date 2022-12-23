Jerry Edmond will be on his home turf at Gillette Stadium Saturday with tickets courtesy of New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft.
Hopefully, the Patriot fan’s second NFL game, between the Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve, will be better than the first.
Kraft gave Edmond free tickets, pregame sideline passes and a customized jersey after the team owner learned of how Edmond kept his cool while being heckled by a Raiders fan after last Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.
In a video that went viral on social media, the female fan is shown yelling at Edmond after the Patriots blew the game in the final seconds. That’s when a Patriot receiver’s long lateral to quarterback Mac Jones was intercepted by Raider lineman Chandler Jones, a former Patriot, and run in for a touchdown.
But Edmond, dressed in a Tom Brady Patriots jersey, just ignored the woman as a companion patted him on the shoulder.
The woman, wearing a Raiders jersey and a white baseball cap, yelled something inaudible over the crowd noise at Edmond while inches from his face. She then walked off with a male companion.
The 49-second video has been viewed more than 7 million times on social media.