Looking to piggyback on the success of drive-in movies being shown outside of Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place, the Kraft Group is seeking expand that concept with a summer drive-in concert series starting later this month.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the hour-long shows ending at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays would be staged in one of the club parking lots outside Gillette Stadium. Admission would be restricted to 400 vehicles, each limited to four occupants and spaced out at appropriate intervals.
Keegan on Tuesday night reported that neither food nor alcohol sales would be available in the lot, but that Patriot Place establishments would likely be open for food service with appropriate restrictions.
Without a formal application in hand, however, Keegan characterized the series as a scaled-down means of attracting patrons to the stadium site while remaining compliant with the state’s four-phase coronavirus protocols.
He added the drive-in proposal would not trigger the town’s permitting process for stadium events because attendance is envisioned at less than 15,000, but said that it would require permission from the state.
“This is really just a new approach,” Keegan said, adding that both Fire Chief Michael Kelleher and Police Chief Michael Grace already had approved the request in concept.
Selectmen, however, were reluctant to green light the plan based on a verbal request through the town manager’s office.
“Just as a point of order, if this is something we’re going to vote on I think we need some paperwork,” Selectman Chris Mitchell said.
As selectmen briefly discussed how best to proceed, Foxboro Jaycee vice-president Linda Walsh — who was attending Tuesday’s meeting on another matter — noted that the Jaycees had not been permitted to hold their weekly Concert on the Common series this summer.
Walsh said the organization had submitted an application for the 2020 concerts, but claimed the request was never processed.
In response, Keegan said that Jaycees had never developed a plan spelling out how to implement social distancing and other safeguards required in the current post-pandemic environment.
Ultimately, selectmen agreed to hold the stadium matter in abeyance pending a formal application, while urging Jaycees to submit a logistical plan for the Thursday night concerts.
“I guess we’ve got some homework to do,” Walsh said.