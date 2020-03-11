For more than six decades, the Massachusetts American Legion and Legion Auxiliary have sponsored Boys State and Girls State -- week-long residence programs for students who have completed their junior year in high school.
Both were established to foster an appreciation of the American system of democracy while providing hands-on experience in the functional aspects of government.
This June, Boys State and Girls State will be held concurrently on the Stonehill College campus. The programs are open to students who exhibit leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service.
As part of the program, students establish and operate their own city, town and state governments, forming two political parties, preparing platforms and nominating candidates for state office. Students also prepare and discuss bills, which are debated and discussed before being presented to a mock Legislature for final action.
Staffers at Boys and Girls State oversee the curriculum, preside over debates, umpire sporting contests and monitor elections.
These mentors are college and graduate students, attorneys, educators, investment advisors, accountants, economists and journalists, many of whom were former participants themselves.
Participants in both Boys and Girls State will report to the Stonehill campus on Saturday, June 16. Both programs conclude on Friday, June 22. Those selected must commit to remaining on campus for the entire program, and may not leave for outside activities.
High school students from Foxboro interested in applying for the Boys State and Girls State programs should contact Bill Buckley at 508-543-3939 or billbuckleyjr@gmail.com. Deadline for applications is April 15. The cost of attending will be underwritten by American Legion Post #93.