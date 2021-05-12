A routine licensing matter swiftly green-lighted by selectmen this week provided a rare glimpse into challenges facing all levels of the highly competitive food service industry — even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
With little discussion, board members on Tuesday night approved a license transfer for Bar Louie, the well-known gastro-pub operating at 232 Patriot Place.
“It’s pretty much just a paper shuffle, especially with the manager of record being the same,” Chairman Mark Elfman observed prior to the vote.
The transfer application had been prompted by a change in corporate ownership that followed a 2020 bankruptcy filing, resulting in more than a third of the chain’s 134 locations being permanently closed.
Representing Bar Louie, attorney Joseph Devlin said the firm’s largest creditors — lenders who held secured debt — wound up acquiring the firm through the bankruptcy proceedings.
Devlin confirmed the purchase price as $83.5 million, of which $82.5 million involved lenders forgiving accrued debt through the bankruptcy process. The remaining $1 million was used to address defaults on leases at some locations, as well as paying outstanding tax bills and other municipal charges, he said.
“The reorganization allowed the [Foxboro] restaurant to continue operations,” said Devlin, a partner in Upton, Connell & Devlin, a Boston law firm specializing in restaurant, hospitality and liquor industry licensing matters. “This happened in the middle of the pandemic and was a direct result of the pandemic.”
Other locations weren’t as fortunate.
In January 2020, the Chicago-based restaurant chain shuttered 38 of its 134 locations in 22 states while filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. An additional 22 locations were closed as government-ordered COVID-19 restrictions shut down indoor dining options.
Among the casualties was Bar Louie’s former Boston location at 121 Brookline Ave., just around the corner from Fenway Park.
At the time of bankruptcy, Bar Louie reported assets between $50 million and $100 million and owed roughly $110 million to creditors. Sysco held the biggest unsecured claim at just over $3 million, according to FSR, a trade publication covering the restaurant industry.
Following a restructuring period, the new slimmed-down Bar Louie emerged from bankruptcy last June looking much like the old one.
Here in Foxboro, Devlin said that most of the remaining management and staff had been retained with William Cochrane, manager at the Foxboro location since 2015, continuing on in that role.
“Essentially you have an upper layer of these lenders, but it’s basically being run the same,” Devlin said. “There will be no changes in operations or the menu.
“The bottom line is the staff is the same, their training is the same and Bill is well-versed with the requirements here in Foxboro,” Devlin added. “He’s committed to continuing that.”
Prior to taking a formal vote, board members confirmed the Foxboro location had no alcohol violations on file with the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
In an unrelated licensing matter, selectmen also approved a one-day alcohol pouring license to allow a June 5 craft beer-tasting event at Normandy Farms Campground.
Applicants said the event, scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m., will be for campground guests only and not open to the general public. Those attending will purchase tickets that can be redeemed for beer purchases. A food truck also will be available on site.